The Home Office’s first trafficking ruling in an Al Fayed abuse case gave Rachael Louw official recognition after abuse in Britain and France.

The Home Office formally recognised Rachael Louw as a victim of modern slavery in April, giving one Al Fayed survivor an official trafficking finding after abuse tied to Harrods and to locations in France. Louw waived her right to anonymity, and the decision said she had been trafficked and sexually exploited in the UK and parts of France over a three-year period involving Mohamed Al Fayed and his brother Salah.

Louw, who began working at Harrods in 1994 at age 23, described the recognition as vindication and validation. The ruling was the first formal acknowledgement by the Home Office that a woman abused by Mohamed Al Fayed had been a victim of modern slavery, a finding that shifts the case from private allegations into the UK’s trafficking framework and gives survivors an official status that can help unlock support and strengthen legal claims.

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The decision also deepened pressure on the institutions around the case. Survivors have said they have had no route for justice and have pressed Sir Keir Starmer’s government for a statutory public inquiry, arguing that the scale of the abuse demands more than company compensation. Police believe Al Fayed abused more than 100 victims over four decades, a figure that has fuelled scrutiny of how complaints were handled inside Harrods and across other Fayed-linked settings.

Harrods’ redress scheme said in May that 259 survivors had entered its process, many had received interim compensation, and more than 75 had received full compensation. Nearly another 200 claims were being processed, showing how the abuse allegations have translated into a large compensation and claims system alongside the criminal and trafficking questions.

UK Home Office via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Survivors and advocates have also pushed the investigation beyond London. France launched an Al-Fayed investigation in March, and some survivors have looked to Ritz Paris and other Fayed organisations as places where the abuse network may have extended. No One Above, Anti-Slavery International, Unseen and the Modern Slavery Helpline have all backed the survivors’ campaign, turning the Al Fayed case into a test of how Britain responds when exploitation is alleged inside one of its most elite retail institutions.