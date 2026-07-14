Home Run Derby results, bracket, and highlights from Philadelphia

Jordan Walker beat Kyle Schwarber 12-11 in the final and became the first Cardinals player to win the Derby, with 31 homers in Philadelphia.

Jordan Walker outlasted Kyle Schwarber 12-11 in the final round of the 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, turning a Philadelphia crowd built for the Phillies into the backdrop for a Cardinals breakthrough. Walker finished with 31 total homers at Citizens Bank Park and became the first St. Louis Cardinals player to win the event.

The Derby’s new format amplified the night’s swings in momentum. MLB cut the field to eight participants, gave each hitter 20 swings in the first round, then sent the top four totals into seeded semifinals and a final with 15 swings apiece. There was no timer, no out-counting, and no bonus round, and the final swing of each round carried a special T-Mobile Magenta Ball. The event also streamed live on Netflix for the first time, extending the Derby’s reach well beyond Philadelphia.

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Schwarber and Bryce Harper gave the home crowd the storylines it wanted most. Both Phillies stars made their third Derby appearance, with Harper entering as the 2018 champion and 2013 runner-up, and Schwarber carrying the league’s biggest power total into the night with 32 home runs at the time of the event. Harper had 128 career homers at Citizens Bank Park entering the Derby, while Schwarber had 122, a number that would have put him in rare company if he had won at home. A home-park Derby victory would have made Schwarber only the fourth player to do it, after Ryne Sandberg, Todd Frazier, and Harper.

The field mixed established names with rising power bats. Junior Caminero, the 2025 runner-up, joined Munetaka Murakami, Jac Caglianone, Willson Contreras, Ben Rice, and Walker in a group that gave the bracket a wider national cast. Schwarber advanced past Contreras in the semifinals, while Walker beat Caminero to reach the final, then closed the night by slipping past Schwarber in a finish that quieted the park after a night of boos for non-Phillies hitters.

Photo by Israel Torres

Walker’s win also shifted the Derby’s political economy of stardom. A national showcase that began with hometown gravity for Harper and Schwarber ended with a Cardinals player using the format’s compressed, high-drama stages to claim the trophy and convert one explosive night into a much larger profile.