Honda recalls 880,514 vehicles over rear suspension defect

Honda recalled 880,514 U.S. vehicles after rear suspension corrosion could weaken control arms and raise crash risk in Pilot, Ridgeline, Passport and MDX models.

Honda Motor America recalled 880,514 vehicles in the United States after a rear suspension defect was tied to a risk of lost handling and control, raising the chance of a crash or injury. The recall covers certain Honda Pilot, Ridgeline and Passport models, along with Acura MDX vehicles, and the repair will be done free of charge.

The affected vehicles include certain 2016-2022 Honda Pilot SUVs, 2017-2023 Ridgeline pickups, 2019-2023 Passport SUVs and 2014-2020 Acura MDX SUVs. Reuters said the failure can involve rear suspension components such as the rear control arm, and additional reporting linked the problem to corrosion at rear subframe suspension mounting points. That means the defect is not just a routine wear issue. It involves structural parts that help determine how a vehicle turns, brakes and carries weight.

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For owners, the practical warning is that the problem can worsen into a loss of control rather than a simple comfort complaint. Honda said dealers will inspect the rear subframe, install a rear subframe reinforcement kit and, if necessary, repair or replace rear subframe components at no cost. Because corrosion can develop over time, the defect may be difficult for drivers to spot before it affects safety.

The scale of the recall also shows the strain on the auto service system. Honda must identify affected vehicles, notify owners, stock parts and move repairs through dealerships across a huge fleet. For consumers who depend on one vehicle for work, school runs or medical visits, the timing of those repairs matters as much as the fix itself.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said recalls are issued when a manufacturer or the agency determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable safety risk or fails to meet minimum safety standards. Drivers can check for open recalls by VIN, and NHTSA said its lookup tool covers incomplete safety recalls from the past 15 calendar years. Honda and Acura recall information is also available through Honda’s recall search, making prompt verification and repair the safest next step for owners of affected vehicles.