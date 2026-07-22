Honda revives Prelude as a 2026 hybrid sports coupe

Honda’s Prelude returns as a 200-hp hybrid coupe with Type R brakes and suspension, starting at $42,000 and rated at 46 mpg city.

Honda brought back the Prelude as a 2026 hybrid-electric coupe with a starting price of $42,000, 46 mpg city and 41 mpg highway. The return ends a gap of more than 20 years since Honda last produced the nameplate in 2001, and it arrives as a front-wheel-drive, four-seat sports coupe aimed at drivers who still want performance without giving up efficiency.

Honda unveiled the production Prelude in 2025 and said the car was inspired by the legacy of innovation and dynamic styling of earlier generations. Rather than revive the name as a pure nostalgia play, Honda paired a two-motor hybrid-electric powertrain with Civic Type R chassis components, including dual-axis front suspension and Brembo brakes. The company also added a new Honda S+ Shift function designed to make the hybrid coupe feel like it has a conventional stepped transmission under hard acceleration.

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The numbers put the car squarely in the middle ground between economy and enthusiast hardware. Honda lists total system output at 200 hp and 232 lb.-ft. of torque. Under the hood, the Prelude uses a 1,993 cc Atkinson inline-four rated at 141 hp at 6,000 rpm and 134 lb.-ft. at 4,500 rpm. Honda’s spec sheet puts the wheelbase at 102.6 inches and overall length at 178.4 inches, dimensions that keep the coupe compact enough for a two-door performance car while still packaging four seats.

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Honda confirmed the Prelude will reach the U.S. as a late-2025 arrival for the 2026 model year. That timing, along with the pricing and fuel-economy figures, places the car in a growing lane that treats hybrids as a practical bridge for buyers who want quicker response and better mileage without moving straight to a full battery-electric vehicle. The Prelude’s mix of Type R hardware, hybrid efficiency and a $42,000 entry price suggests Honda sees performance hybrids as a near-term answer for drivers who still value engine character, familiar control and lower operating costs in one package.