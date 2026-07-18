Honda to end Prologue sales in U.S. by 2026

Honda told dealers the 2026 Prologue will be its last U.S. EV, leaving the brand without a battery-electric model in America as it pivots to hybrids.

Honda told dealers the 2026 Prologue SUV will be the last battery-electric model it sells in the U.S., a retreat that would leave the brand with no fully electric vehicle in its American lineup. The move underscores how quickly the market has shifted from early EV optimism to a harder reality for automakers trying to balance demand, pricing and product plans.

Honda’s Prologue is built by General Motors at the Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico, so the wind-down carries manufacturing and supplier implications beyond Honda’s showroom floor. Production is expected to end after the 2026 model year, with December 2026 cited as the likely cutoff. Honda is also steering its U.S. business toward hybrids, a sign that the company sees stronger near-term demand in gasoline-electric models than in full battery vehicles.

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The Prologue is Honda’s only battery-electric vehicle sold in the U.S. If the model disappears as planned, the company will be left without a BEV option in its American range. That follows the earlier collapse of Honda’s broader electric pipeline: planned 0 Series and Acura RSX EVs were canceled before launch, and the Acura ZDX is already gone.

Source: Honda Automobiles

The timing lands in a weaker U.S. EV environment. One recent assessment of the market called the backdrop grim after the end of the federal EV tax credit, reflecting the pressure on manufacturers that had built their strategies around faster adoption and richer incentives. For Honda, the decision suggests a sharper focus on near-term volume and profitability, rather than keeping an electric SUV in the lineup for the sake of presence alone.

Photo by Gustavo Fring

Alexander Migl via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For buyers, the exit narrows choice in a segment that was supposed to expand quickly. It also leaves Honda dependent on hybrids to carry its electrification story in the U.S., while the brand’s full-EV ambitions remain on hold after a string of canceled or discontinued models. If the Prologue leaves the market on schedule, Honda will have no battery-electric vehicle on U.S. lots at all.