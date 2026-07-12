Honeycutt rebounds to third as Riggs crashes late at Lime Rock

Honeycutt shook off a late restart spin to finish third, while Riggs went from pole and a stage win to 23rd after both slid off at Turn 1.

Kaden Honeycutt turned a late restart mistake into a third-place finish Saturday at Lime Rock Park, while Layne Riggs went from the pole and a stage win to 23rd after both championship contenders slid off course at Turn 1 in the LiUNA 150.

The 100-lap NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the 1.53-mile road course in Lakeville, Connecticut, had already leaned on speed and position before the final restart changed everything. Riggs won Stage 1 and Honeycutt took Stage 2, then both drivers lost control in the final-stage scramble and fell out of the lead pack. Honeycutt recovered to finish behind Grant Enfinger and Landen Lewis, while Riggs was scored one lap down.

Enfinger controlled the finish and beat Lewis to earn his first career Truck Series road-course win and his first victory of 2026. The win came in a race that featured seven caution flags, nine lead changes among six drivers and an average winning speed of 62.017 mph. The official results listed Enfinger first, Lewis second, Honeycutt third and Riggs 23rd.

Both had already clinched Chase berths, and the Truck Series playoff cut begins after Race 18. Honeycutt’s third-place run preserved a strong points day after starting third, while Riggs, who entered as the points leader, left with a far smaller return after starting up front and fading to the back.

Zach Catanzareti Photo via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The schedule now moves to North Wilkesboro Speedway on July 18 and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 24.