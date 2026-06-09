Honeywell reaffirms 2026 outlook ahead of aerospace spin-off

Honeywell held 2026 targets steady as it readies a June 29 aerospace split, while sketching a leaner company with $19.9 billion to $20.2 billion in sales.

Honeywell kept its 2026 targets intact as it moved into the final stretch before the aerospace spin-off, a sign of confidence that the breakup will not derail execution. The sharper question for investors is whether the separation will create clarity and value, or simply split the company’s complexity between two public entities.

Honeywell said it still expects full-year 2026 sales of $38.8 billion to $39.8 billion, organic sales growth of 3% to 6%, adjusted earnings of $10.35 to $10.65 a share, operating cash flow of $4.7 billion to $5.0 billion, and free cash flow of $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion. For the company that will remain after the split, Honeywell Technologies, the preliminary 2026 outlook points to sales of $19.9 billion to $20.2 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.95 to $4.15. Honeywell said the update gives investors a “better basis for evaluating performance going forward.”

The mechanics of the separation are tightly lined up. Honeywell set June 15 as the record date for the Aerospace spin-off, and shareowners of record are expected to receive one Honeywell Aerospace share for every two Honeywell shares they own. Honeywell Aerospace is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker HONA on June 29, the same day Honeywell plans to complete a 1-for-2 reverse stock split of HON. Honeywell also introduced the new Honeywell Technologies and Honeywell Aerospace brand names on June 1, and its June 8 guidance call came just ahead of a June 11 investor day for Honeywell Technologies, following Honeywell Aerospace’s own investor day in Phoenix on June 3.

AI-generated illustration

The broader breakup has been building since Honeywell announced on February 6, 2025, that it intended to separate Automation and Aerospace while also spinning off Advanced Materials, creating three publicly listed companies in a tax-free transaction expected in the second half of 2026. Honeywell said the separation sits inside a wider portfolio reshaping that also includes planned sales of Productivity Solutions and Services and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions, plus the pending Johnson Matthey Catalyst Technologies acquisition.

That strategy could unlock value by giving aerospace a cleaner standalone profile and leaving Honeywell Technologies with a more focused automation identity. But it also exposes each business to more of its own operational risk, from transition costs to weaker cross-business cushioning if demand softens. Honeywell Aerospace has already said it expects at least $6.5 billion in adjusted earnings and at least $4 billion in free cash flow by 2030, a signal of ambition that now has to survive the discipline of life as a separate company.