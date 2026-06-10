Hong Kong charges seven, two companies in deadly Wang Fuk Court fire

Hong Kong charged seven people and two companies over the Wang Fuk Court fire that killed 168, sharpening the question of negligence, fraud and oversight.

Hong Kong authorities have charged seven people and two companies over the Wang Fuk Court fire, a case that begins to answer whether the city’s deadliest blaze in decades was a tragic accident or the result of systemic negligence and fraud. Prosecutors and the Independent Commission Against Corruption filed 25 counts that include manslaughter, conspiracy to defraud, money laundering, attempting to pervert the course of public justice and tax evasion.

The charges cut across the renovation work at the Tai Po public housing estate, where investigators say different suspects played roles in the project. The two companies charged were the project consultancy firm and the main contractor. For the families of the 168 people killed on Nov. 26, 2025, and for former residents who lost their homes, the case has become a search for accountability as much as a criminal proceeding.

Wang Fuk Court, a subsidised Home Ownership Scheme estate in Tai Po, was built in 1983 and has eight 31-storey blocks with nearly 2,000 units. The 2021 census put its resident population at 4,643. Renovation had been underway since 2024, with bamboo scaffolding wrapped in green safety netting and tarps, while windows were covered by polystyrene materials. The fire engulfed seven of the eight towers and turned a dense residential complex into the center of the city’s worst disaster since the 1948 Wing On warehouse fire.

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The case has widened steadily since the first arrests. On Nov. 28, 2025, ICAC arrested eight people, including consultants, scaffolding subcontractors and a middleman. The agency later said three more contractor figures were arrested. By February 2026, police said they had arrested 16 people for manslaughter connected to the blaze. Earlier probes also swept up dozens more people as investigators examined possible bribery and fraud in the renovation project.

The government set up the Independent Committee in relation to the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po on Dec. 12, 2025, and appointed Justice David Lok to chair it. Public inquiry reporting in April found that officials had relied on outdated inspection guidelines that did not require in-person checks of renovation work, and the inquiry has examined ignored resident warnings and regulatory gaps that may have allowed major fire risks to go unnoticed. It has also looked at whether evacuation and command systems failed, and whether materials used on the building’s exterior helped the fire spread.

Samson Ng . D201@EAL via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The fire left thousands displaced and a community shattered, but it also exposed a larger reckoning over building oversight, contractor responsibility and the limits of a safety system that was supposed to protect one of Hong Kong’s most crowded housing estates. The criminal case now tests whether that reckoning will produce real reform.