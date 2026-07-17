Hong Kong investigators cite substandard work in deadly Wang Fuk Court fire

Investigators said substandard netting and weak oversight helped turn a Wang Fuk Court renovation into Hong Kong's deadliest fire in decades, killing 168.

Hong Kong investigators have told a court that substandard work and evasion of oversight helped turn the Wang Fuk Court blaze into Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in decades, a disaster that killed 168 people in Tai Po. Seven of the estate’s eight residential blocks were engulfed on November 26, 2025, while the complex was under extensive renovation.

The case has exposed a chain of failures rather than a single ignition point. Investigators found that protective netting wrapped around the buildings failed flame-retardant standards, and residents had been raising safety concerns about the construction netting for almost a year before the fire. A government lawyer later admitted that shortcomings existed in supervising minor construction works, while the Housing Bureau’s checking unit was reported to have failed to follow up adequately on safety issues.

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The human toll spread well beyond the burned towers. By the end of the search-and-rescue phase, the death toll had reached 168, and thousands of residents were displaced, with one report saying nearly 5,000 people were left homeless. In a city packed with high-rise estates, the fire has sharpened scrutiny of whether routine renovation work can be monitored closely enough to prevent dangerous materials and poor workmanship from slipping through.

The legal response moved quickly after the disaster. Chief Executive John Lee announced the Independent Committee in relation to the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po on December 12, 2025, to examine what went wrong in the renovation and oversight system. By June 10, 2026, Hong Kong authorities had charged seven people and two companies over the fire, with the allegations including manslaughter and conspiracy.

Samson Ng . D201@EAL via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The findings have already pushed calls for tighter renovation rules, stronger fire monitoring and a review of building standards. The Wang Fuk Court investigation is now a test of whether Hong Kong’s building-maintenance regime can catch combustible materials, weak supervision and possible regulatory evasion before a construction problem becomes a mass-casualty fire.