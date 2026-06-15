Honor Magic V6 debuts with bigger battery and tougher foldable design

Honor’s Magic V6 brings a 6,660mAh battery and IP68/IP69 protection, but its slimmer body is only marginally smaller than the last model.

Honor’s Magic V6 landed with the kind of numbers that usually signal a breakthrough: a 6,660mAh battery, IP68 and IP69 protection, and a folded thickness of 8.75mm. But the real-world upgrade story is narrower than the marketing suggests, because the phone is only slightly thinner and barely lighter than its predecessor.

Honor launched the Magic V6 globally in Malaysia on June 4, 2026, and framed the device as a showcase for silicon-carbon battery technology with 25% silicon content. That battery is the clearest step forward in the package. It lifts capacity well above the Magic V5’s 5,820mAh cell and helped Honor claim the V6 as the first foldable to receive TÜV Rheinland’s 24-hour battery-life certification.

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The industrial-design gains, by contrast, are incremental. Honor says the Magic V6 measures 8.75mm when folded and weighs 219g, compared with the Magic V5 at 8.8mm and 217g. The difference is real on a spec sheet, but it is small enough that most buyers will notice the battery before they notice the chassis. Honor also moved the device from the V5’s IP58/IP59 protection to IP68 and IP69, a jump that matters more in everyday use than another fraction of a millimeter shaved from the frame.

That durability push may be the V6’s most consequential change after battery life. Independent hands-on and review coverage described the IP68/IP69 rating as a first for the foldable segment and said the hinge is rated for more than 500,000 folds with 2,800MPa tensile strength. Those are the kinds of engineering claims that matter when foldables are still fighting the perception that they are delicate, expensive devices that ask too much and solve too little for mainstream buyers.

Even so, the Magic V6 still has to answer the old foldable question: what changes daily life, not just the spec sheet? Reviewers said the camera system was not upgraded as dramatically as the battery and durability hardware, with one assessment saying the camera kit had largely been left treading water. Against expected rivals such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8, Oppo’s Find N6 and Apple’s rumored iPhone Fold, Honor’s latest foldable looks less like a category reset than a disciplined refinement of the basics buyers actually feel.