‘Hoppers’ Set for $88M Global Debut, Pixar's Best Since ‘Coco’

Pixar’s ‘Hoppers’ targets an $88 million worldwide opening, the studio’s strongest original launch since ‘Coco’, as ‘The Bride!’ eyes $40 million.

Pixar Animation Studios is poised to notch its strongest original film debut in nearly a decade, as industry forecasts put the worldwide opening of ‘Hoppers’ at an impressive $88 million. This marks the studio’s best global opening for an original title since ‘Coco’ in 2017, according to projections first reported by Deadline.

Pixar's Return to Form with ‘Hoppers’

The anticipated performance of ‘Hoppers’ signals renewed audience enthusiasm for Pixar’s original storytelling, an area where the studio has historically excelled. The $88 million worldwide debut puts the film among the top-performing original animated openings in recent years. For context, ‘Coco’ opened to $73 million globally in its first weekend, going on to become a beloved modern classic. Comparisons with Pixar’s box office history highlight that only a few of the studio’s originals, like ‘Inside Out’ and ‘Up’, have debuted higher.

‘Hoppers’ projected for $88 million worldwide opening

projected for $88 million worldwide opening Best Pixar original debut since ‘Coco’ ($73M)

‘The Bride!’ also enters the box office race with a projected $40 million global opening

The film’s strong performance also reflects broader trends in the animation industry, where original concepts continue to find solid commercial footing. According to industry statistics from The Animation Guild, original animated features have seen a resurgence in box office interest as audiences seek fresh stories and unique visual experiences.

Behind the Scenes: Animation Expertise

Adding a unique layer to the production, ‘Hoppers’ benefited from the expertise of a University of Minnesota researcher, who consulted on the animation of the film’s beaver characters. This collaboration highlights Pixar’s ongoing commitment to technical realism and authenticity, helping ground its imaginative tales in believable detail. Such partnerships have become a hallmark of the studio’s approach to world-building and character development.

Box Office Competition and Market Context

While ‘Hoppers’ leads the animated box office this weekend, ‘The Bride!’ is expected to open to a respectable $40 million worldwide. This puts both films in the upper tier of opening weekends for early 2026, as tracked by Box Office Mojo’s worldwide charts. The performance of ‘Hoppers’ also signifies a rebound for Pixar following several pandemic-era releases that experienced muted theatrical runs due to shifting audience habits and increased streaming competition.

Data from Statista’s Pixar overview reveals that the studio’s original films typically perform well in both domestic and international markets, often generating strong word-of-mouth and repeat viewership. ‘Hoppers’ appears poised to continue this pattern, and its opening figures will be closely watched as an indicator of the current health of family-oriented cinema.

Looking Ahead

If early projections hold, ‘Hoppers’ could solidify itself as a major success story for Pixar in 2026, offering a template for the studio’s future original releases. Industry watchers and box office analysts will track whether the film’s strong start leads to robust long-term performance—a key factor in the competitive animated film market. With audiences responding positively to new characters and worlds, Pixar’s creative investment in originality appears to be paying off this year.