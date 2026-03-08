Hoppers Earns $88M Worldwide as The Bride Underperforms

Pixar's 'Hoppers' opens strong with $88M globally, marking a rebound for original animation. Meanwhile, 'The Bride' lags with just $13M worldwide.

Pixar's latest animated feature, 'Hoppers,' debuted to a robust $88 million in worldwide box office receipts this weekend, signaling renewed interest in original animated films. Meanwhile, 'The Bride,' a genre film with a contrasting audience, struggled with a modest $13 million global opening, according to Deadline's weekend box office report.

Pixar's Return to Form with 'Hoppers'

The performance of 'Hoppers' stands out as a significant rebound for Pixar, which has faced recent challenges in recapturing its position as the leader in animated storytelling. The film, which is an original property rather than a sequel or franchise installment, delivered strong numbers both domestically and internationally. According to Box Office Mojo data, 'Hoppers' not only topped the weekend charts but also brought new energy to the original animation market.

$88 million global opening for 'Hoppers'

for 'Hoppers' Strong showings in North America and key international markets

Marks a positive shift for Pixar's original titles after recent underperformers

This release comes at a time when the animated movie industry has watched franchise fatigue set in and audiences clamoring for fresh stories. The numbers suggest that original content, when paired with Pixar's signature storytelling and animation, still has the potential to draw large, family-oriented audiences to theaters worldwide.

'The Bride' Sees Tepid Reception

In contrast, 'The Bride' managed just over $13 million in worldwide box office during its opening weekend. The film, which targeted a different demographic, was unable to capture significant market share amid competition from high-profile animated releases and other carryover hits. Deadline notes that 'The Bride' failed to connect with audiences, and its performance lags behind industry expectations for similar genre fare.

$13 million global opening for 'The Bride'

for 'The Bride' Weaker domestic and international turnout compared to major competitors

Reflects the challenges non-franchise titles face in a crowded release calendar

Industry Context and Audience Trends

The strong opening for 'Hoppers' comes amid a broader industry push to revitalize the box office with original content. According to industry statistics, animated movies remain a key driver of box office revenue, especially among family audiences. Pixar's success this weekend may encourage studios to greenlight more original ideas rather than relying solely on sequels and remakes.

Meanwhile, the tepid response to 'The Bride' highlights ongoing challenges for mid-budget and non-franchise films, which often struggle for attention and box office share. As the market grows more competitive, films without established brands or unique hooks may continue to face headwinds.

Looking Ahead

The impressive showing for 'Hoppers' signals a possible course correction for both Pixar and the broader animated film sector. Whether this momentum continues will depend on upcoming releases and the ability of studios to balance original creativity with commercial appeal. For now, 'Hoppers' stands out as a bright spot in an evolving box office landscape, while 'The Bride' serves as a reminder of the risks facing less-established properties.