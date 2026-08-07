Horse Whisperer Ray Hunt dies at 91, leaving lasting legacy

Monty Roberts, who replaced horse-breaking with his trust-based "Join-Up" method, died at 91. His 1996 bestseller carried his humane approach to a much wider audience.

Monty Roberts, the California horse trainer who made a career out of rejecting the old culture of breaking horses, died at 91. His family said he died on July 31, 2026, closing the life of a horseman known around the world as the man who listened to horses.

Roberts became famous for developing "Join-Up", a trust-based training method built around a horse’s body language and silent cues rather than force. The approach challenged the dominance-first habits that had long shaped barns, rodeo pens and training arenas, and it helped normalize gentler, nonviolent work with horses. Over time, Roberts was described as an author, teacher, former rodeo competitor and horse trainer whose methods influenced generations of equestrian professionals.

Born on May 14, 1935, in Salinas, California, Roberts was tied to horses from childhood. A biography source says he won the Salinas Stockhouse Tournament as a four-year-old, a detail that has often been used to show how early that bond began. His 1996 bestseller, The Man Who Listens to Horses, pushed his ideas into the mainstream and gave a broader public a way to understand why his methods had struck such a nerve.

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In later years, Roberts was publicly associated with Queen Elizabeth II and was remembered in tributes after her death. Local coverage described him as a Santa Ynez Valley horseman, and equine outlets often called him the Horse Whisperer, a title that captured both his fame and the unusual premise at the center of his work. By insisting that horses could be trained through observation, patience and trust, Roberts left behind a philosophy that changed more than horsemanship.