Hosepipe bans hit 8 million households amid record UK heatwave

More than eight million households were under hosepipe bans as England logged its warmest June on record and water demand surged by up to a third.

More than eight million households were under hosepipe bans as the start of summer brought extreme heat, parched ground and rising pressure on water systems across England. The Environment Agency's 2 to 9 July 2026 update rated the end of June and start of July 2026 very dry and very hot, and while no areas in England were in drought, it was increasing drought-response activity and planning monthly meetings of the National Drought Group through the summer.

Provisional Met Office figures put June 2026 as England’s warmest June on record, while England and Wales experienced their warmest spring on record. England’s mean spring temperature reached 10.41C, ahead of the previous record of 10.23C set in 2025, extending a run of the three warmest springs on record to 2026, 2025 and 2024. The heat has added to demand at the same time as it has reduced river flow and reservoir inflows.

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Water UK put the hot weather-driven surge in demand at unprecedented levels, with some water companies seeing usage rise by up to a third. The River Test in Hampshire had lost a third of its water within the last month. Hosepipe bans, formally imposed by individual water companies as Temporary Use Bans, are meant to protect supplies and the environment during periods of high demand or low supply.

Anglian Water moved to restrict outdoor water use across its East of England supply area in July, its first temporary use ban since 2012. Anglian Water was treating and supplying around 30% more water than usual, while many rivers in the East were at notably or exceptionally low levels and reservoirs were lower than expected for the time of year.

Photo by Jan van der Wolf

Yorkshire Water had no hosepipe ban currently in force in Yorkshire. Its last ban began on 11 July 2025 after the driest spring in 132 years, when reservoir levels were about 55.8% compared with a normal level of 82%.