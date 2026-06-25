Hospital maternity review reignites calls for NHS accountability and reform

A maternity review has reopened the NHS’s old “never again” promise, with Sheffield’s 900-organ scandal and Alder Hey still shaping demands for accountability.

A major hospital maternity review has revived the NHS’s old “never again” promise, with the memory of Sheffield Children’s Hospital still hanging over the debate. Investigators found the hospital had retained 900 organs from dead children, a number that still defines how families judge whether the system learned anything at all.

That anger did not end with the inquiry. In January 2003, parents of affected children met the Retained Organs Commission in Sheffield to press their concerns about what had happened and to ask for answers that matched the scale of the loss. By July 2004, Sheffield Children’s Hospital had opened a memorial garden for families affected by the retained-organs issue, and parents had already handed the hospital a petition with more than 2,000 signatures calling for a memorial.

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The Sheffield scandal sits in a wider pattern that made “never again” such a familiar refrain. At Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, hearts and other organs were taken from hundreds of children without permission from babies who died there between 1988 and 1996. In the early 2000s, the inquiry into organ retention was described by then health secretary Alan Milburn as “grotesque”, a word that captured the depth of public revulsion and the political pressure for reform.

Source: dezeen.com

That history matters because each fresh review raises the same question: what changed after the last crisis? Families in Sheffield had to push for a memorial, a commission hearing and a public acknowledgement that came years after the scandal. The garden and the petition marked a response, but the recurrence of maternity-safety concerns across the NHS keeps the focus on enforcement, transparency and accountability rather than reassurance.

Terry Robinson via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Andy Burnham’s mooted bid for prime minister has fed a parallel argument about power. Some papers have framed the idea as a challenge to Westminster, with a stronger northern political base and a “No 10 of the north” style of politics that would shift the conversation from London to devolution and regional authority. However it is cast, the comparison is telling: the same institutions being asked to repair maternity care are still being asked to prove that they can stop repeating the failures that produced “never again” in the first place.