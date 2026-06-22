Hossam Hassan leads Egypt to first World Cup win in historic comeback

Hossam Hassan watched Egypt erase decades of World Cup frustration as Mohamed Salah sparked a 3-1 comeback in Vancouver and delivered the country’s first win on the global stage.

Hossam Hassan paced the touchline in Vancouver with the strain of a man carrying Egypt’s World Cup history on his shoulders, and the final whistle released more than a victory. Egypt’s 3-1 comeback over New Zealand on June 21, 2026, gave the country its first win in the tournament after three previous appearances without one, turning a long-running source of frustration into a national landmark.

The result mattered because it arrived with Hassan at the center of the story. The 59-year-old has led Egypt since February 2024, and he brought a symbolic weight no other coach could match. Hassan was the player who scored the decisive goal against Algeria that sent Egypt to the 1990 World Cup, and now he has overseen the team’s first breakthrough on the sport’s biggest stage. Egypt had entered the tournament as a seven-time African champion, but that continental pedigree had never translated into a World Cup victory.

This was also the payoff for a qualifying run that hinted at a change in mentality. Egypt reached the 2026 finals unbeaten, its first such campaign in 91 years, and the team arrived as a fourth-time World Cup participant with hopes of reaching the knockout rounds for the first time. Hassan had said before the tournament that he wanted to leave a legacy, not simply make up the numbers, and the comeback against New Zealand suggested that expectation is beginning to stick.

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Mohamed Salah again sat at the center of Egypt’s ceiling. The Liverpool forward remained the primary attacking threat and was two goals shy of Hassan’s all-time scoring mark for the national team, underlining how much of Egypt’s modern identity still runs through him. Emam Ashour, who had given Egypt an encouraging start earlier in the tournament, reflected the energy around the squad by pointing to the group’s spirit and its desire to keep going deeper.

Egypt’s first World Cup win does more than tidy up a record book. It changes the pressure on a program that spent generations trying to prove it belonged among the world’s elite. For Hassan, for Salah and for a country that had waited through 1934, 1990 and 2018 without a victory, the next expectation is no longer survival. It is progress.