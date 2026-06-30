Hostage standoff ends at North Carolina jail after inmate takeover

Three guards and 88 inmates were inside a North Carolina jail when inmates seized control, took two officers hostage and forced a full evacuation of the facility.

A takeover at the Bertie-Martin Regional Detention Center in Windsor ended after two guards were released, 80 inmates were moved out and state and federal officers cleared the building, but officials still had no public explanation for how the jail was overtaken or why only three guards were on duty.

The confrontation began about 5 a.m. Monday, June 30, 2026, when three guards and 88 inmates were inside the facility. One guard escaped, and two others were taken hostage as inmates overpowered staff and seized control of the jail. By the end of the day, the two guards were safe and receiving medical treatment, while the remaining inmates were transferred to other secure facilities.

The response laid bare how quickly a detention center can collapse when staffing is thin. Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said he could not yet explain what triggered the takeover, and authorities have not publicly said why the facility had just three guards inside at the time. The jail serves Bertie and Martin counties, but it is run by an independent agency rather than the Bertie County Sheriff's Office or the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

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Negotiations led to the release of the two guards and 80 inmates, and by early afternoon the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and SBI had cleared the facility. Officials said there was no threat to the general public, but nearly 20 agencies had to respond, bringing local, state and federal resources into a jail emergency that required a full transfer of the inmate population before the building could be secured.

The takeover also surfaced unresolved concerns about the facility itself. Jail officials acknowledged issues at the detention center, though they did not specify them, and said they would be addressed after the situation was under control. For Bertie and Martin counties, the end of the standoff did not answer the central questions: how a jail with 88 inmates and only three guards lost control, and what failures inside the facility made clearing the entire population the safest option.