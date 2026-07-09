Hot air balloon makes rough landing, hits car in Longview, Texas

A hot air balloon in Longview skimmed a parked car and bounced back into the air as wind shoved it off course, startling a mother who had planned a ride with her son.

A hot air balloon made a rough landing in Longview, Texas, struck a parked car and then lifted back into the air as a gust of wind pushed it off course. The June 12 video, captured by Katlyn Thibodeaux, shows the balloon struggling close to the ground, where a few seconds of drift were enough to turn a routine landing into a near miss.

Thibodeaux said she had been on her way to book a balloon ride with her son when she saw the incident and changed her mind. The footage gives a clear view of the risk that comes with low-altitude ballooning: once a pilot is descending near roads, parked cars and other obstacles, there is little room to recover if wind shifts at the wrong moment.

That is where the safety questions begin. Recreational balloon flights operate under federal aviation oversight, and pilots are expected to manage wind, choose a landing zone carefully and keep the balloon clear of hazards on the ground. In this case, the video points to windy conditions as the immediate factor, but it also shows how quickly a landing can go wrong when a balloon comes down near vehicles and hard surfaces.

The Longview close call came only months after another East Texas balloon incident on February 28, when two people were rescued after their balloon became entangled on a communications tower in Longview at an estimated 920 feet. Firefighters reported no injuries in that case, but the rescue underscored how balloon operations in the area have already tested emergency crews this year.

Taken together, the two incidents suggest more than bad luck. One balloon was shoved sideways into a car at ground level; another became pinned high above the city on a tower. Wind appears to have played a role in both events, but the June crash also raises familiar questions about pilot judgment, landing-site selection and how much margin recreational ballooning really has when flights happen close to roads, cars and utility infrastructure.