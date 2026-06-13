Hot Shot Swanson reflects on Harlem Globetrotters’ 100-year legacy

Hot Shot Swanson is the Globetrotters’ shortest player, but his 4-foot-5 frame has become a symbol of the team’s centennial showmanship and inclusion.

Jahmani Swanson’s place on the Harlem Globetrotters roster carries meaning well beyond trick shots and crowd work. Known as Hot Shot, the 4-foot-5 guard from New York, NY spoke on CBS Saturday Morning as the Globetrotters used their 100th anniversary to frame his career as part of a larger story about visibility, entertainment and endurance in American sports.

The team says its 100 Year Tour began with a special event at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 14, 2025 and is set to reach more than 200 domestic markets and more than 125 international markets. The Globetrotters say the centennial comes after they have entertained more than 148 million fans in 123 countries and territories worldwide, and they describe the milestone as 100 years of breaking down barriers and goodwill.

Swanson gives that history a contemporary face. The Globetrotters describe him as the shortest player in team history, a distinction that carries added weight in an era when visibility in sports entertainment is still uneven. Guinness World Records says Swanson played his first game for the team on Dec. 26, 2017, wearing shirt No. 9, and notes that he was born with achondroplasia. His presence turns the Globetrotters’ long-running mix of basketball and theater into something larger: a public reminder that athletic identity has room for bodies and stories that mainstream sports often leaves at the margins.

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His roster bio lists him as a Monroe College alumnus, and his younger brother Justin Swanson, known as X-Over, joined the Globetrotters in 2019. The family link adds another layer to the franchise’s appeal, pairing continuity with spectacle during a season built around the team’s 100-year legacy. For the Globetrotters, longevity has always been part of the product. Swanson makes that longevity visible in a way that speaks directly to children, families and fans who see themselves reflected in his rise.

The centennial has also become a commercial moment. The Globetrotters announced a global partnership with Sprite on March 18, 2026, making Sprite the presenting partner for North America during the anniversary season, and they launched a centennial collection with Shoe Palace on April 15, 2026. Together, the tour, the partnerships and Swanson’s profile show how the Globetrotters continue to sell not only basketball, but also an idea of who gets to belong in the spotlight.