House breaks legislative stalemate after fight over SAVE Act and border bills

Hard-line Republicans forced the House to shut down votes for weeks, then won a stronger hand over must-pass bills as Mike Johnson tried to reopen the floor.

The House finally broke a weeks-long paralysis on Tuesday after a small bloc of conservative Republicans squeezed Speaker Mike Johnson over the SAVE America Act and border legislation, forcing leaders to cancel votes and send lawmakers home early. The clash exposed how much leverage hard-liners still hold over the chamber’s agenda, even as deadlines for defense spending and government funding are closing in.

The standoff centered on Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas and other conservatives who wanted House GOP leaders to move more aggressively on the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE, America Act and on bills to codify President Donald Trump’s border policies. A procedural rule failed 224-198 on June 30, with 14 Republicans joining Democrats against it, and that vote froze floor action for days. House Republican leaders then canceled votes on major legislation and began an early recess, leaving the chamber without regular business while Johnson tried to restore order.

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What the hard-liners extracted was not a final policy victory, but leverage over the calendar. Luna said she would support reopening the floor if Johnson attaches the SAVE Act to must-pass bills, a demand that would keep immigration and voting fights tied to spending legislation. Roy said on Monday that he would again vote against teeing up floor legislation, showing that the bloc had not fully folded even as talks moved toward a reopening. Tim Burchett signaled less resistance, but the remaining holdouts still had enough votes to complicate Johnson’s path.

The fallout reached far beyond the SAVE Act itself. The failed rule had been expected to advance the Pentagon policy bill and State Department appropriations, and its collapse also delayed a ceremonial resolution marking the one-year anniversary of Trump’s tax-cut law. Republicans now have only two legislative weeks before a month-long August recess, while the chamber still faces the annual National Defense Authorization Act and the Sept. 30 deadline for government funding.

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Pressure on Johnson intensified as Vice President JD Vance was scheduled to address House Republicans at a Tuesday morning meeting but canceled because of a scheduling conflict. Some conservatives also complained that Johnson had not delivered on a promised immigration vote before the July 4 recess. Trump privately urged the holdouts to stop “grandstanding” and let Johnson move forward, calling their behavior “stupid,” but the episode showed that a narrow faction can still freeze the House agenda and shape the next round of must-pass fights on spending, aid and leadership control.