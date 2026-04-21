House Conservatives Back Trump, Shutdown Nears End

Key House conservatives, following Donald Trump's lead, back a government funding deal—paving the way for a swift end to the shutdown.

The prolonged federal government shutdown appears close to resolution as key House conservatives shifted their stance ahead of a crucial funding vote, aligning with former President Donald Trump and signaling a potential end to weeks of halted federal operations.

Political Shift Sets Stage for Swift Resolution

According to reporting from CNN, influential conservative lawmakers in the House who had previously opposed compromise measures are now backing a funding agreement after direct appeals from Trump. This change in position is expected to clear the way for passage of a funding bill that would restore regular government operations and end the ongoing shutdown.

The current shutdown, which began after congressional leaders failed to reach a consensus on budget priorities, has led to widespread disruptions in federal services and the furlough of hundreds of thousands of government employees.

Official guidance from the Office of Personnel Management outlines the impact on federal workers, many of whom have been without pay for the duration of the shutdown.

Trump's Influence on Conservative Holdouts

As the shutdown dragged on, pressure mounted from both constituents and party leadership. CNN reports that Trump publicly called for an end to the impasse, urging House conservatives to support the funding agreement and prioritize reopening the government. This intervention proved pivotal, leading several prominent holdouts to reverse their opposition.

Trump's influence remains strong within the House Republican caucus, particularly among the party's conservative wing.

With key conservatives now on board, the bill is expected to receive sufficient support in the upcoming vote, as reflected in recent House roll call vote patterns.

Shutdown Impacts and Broader Context

The shutdown has had significant effects on government operations and the broader economy. Analysis from the Government Accountability Office details the wide-ranging consequences, including delayed services, financial hardship for federal workers, and interruptions to key programs. Historical analysis from the Congressional Research Service highlights that while shutdowns are not unprecedented, their impacts are felt most acutely by those relying on government services and paychecks.

Previous shutdowns have shown that the costs—both fiscal and societal—rise with each passing day.

According to recent budget and economic data, extended shutdowns can dampen economic growth and consumer confidence.

What Comes Next

With the House expected to pass the funding bill, attention will turn to the Senate and the White House for final approval. If the measure is enacted, federal agencies could resume normal operations within days, and furloughed employees would return to work, many eligible for back pay under standard shutdown recovery procedures as outlined in OPM guidance.

This episode underscores the ongoing influence of Trump-era politics on congressional negotiations and the delicate balance of power within the Republican Party. As Congress prepares to vote, the swift shift among House conservatives may offer lessons for future budget negotiations and the role of party leaders in breaking legislative deadlocks.