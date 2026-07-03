House Democrats allege Trump-backed Freedom 250 misled donors about funds

House Democrats said Trump allies rerouted donor money meant for America250, leaving the official semiquincentennial effort with a reported $100 million gap.

House Democrats accused Trump allies behind Freedom 250 of steering donor money away from America250 by giving supporters incorrect wire instructions and rerouting payments without their knowledge. Their interim report, released July 2, said the alleged diversion left America250 facing a reported $100 million shortfall.

The fight lands just as the United States moves toward the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026. America250 says it is the national nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to engage every American in the commemoration, while the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission was established by Congress in 2016 to lead the nationwide celebration.

The report, compiled by Democratic staff on the House Natural Resources Committee, described a fundraising operation that blurred the line between the bipartisan official commemoration and a separate Trump-aligned effort. Freedom 250 is being promoted by the White House, which says on its own page that America will celebrate 250 years of American independence on July 4, 2026. Democrats said the arrangement gave donors the impression they were supporting America250 when their money was instead redirected.

Freedom 250 denied the allegations and called the report partisan, rejecting the claim that it misled donors or diverted funds. The dispute has broader stakes because the official semiquincentennial is meant to be a national civic milestone, while Democrats say the Trump-backed effort is reshaping that celebration around a more partisan brand and control of the money.

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America250’s leadership page says the Congressional America250 Caucus includes more than 400 members of Congress, which it describes as the largest bicameral, bipartisan caucus in U.S. history. That scale underscores how much institutional weight remains behind the official commemoration, even as fundraising and control of anniversary events have become politically contested in Washington, D.C.

The National Park Foundation has said it serves a fiscal oversight role for Freedom 250 LLC, which it describes as the primary implementing entity for 250th anniversary events. That setup has added another layer of scrutiny to where anniversary dollars flow, who controls them, and whether patriotic nonprofit branding can be used to mask a diversion of funds from the congressionally created America250 effort.