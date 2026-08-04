House Ethics Committee opens probe into Max Miller abuse allegations

The House Ethics Committee is probing Max Miller over domestic violence and drug-use allegations after Democrats pressed for action and his reelection race turned more vulnerable.

The House Ethics Committee has opened a probe into allegations that Rep. Max Miller engaged in domestic violence or drug use. The committee can accept outside information from the public and review allegations involving a current House member, officer, or employee.

Under House Rule XI, clause 3(r)(2), the committee can accept outside information from the public and review allegations involving a current House member, officer, or employee. The Code of Official Conduct says a member “shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.” It is evenly split between five Democrats and five Republicans, with nonpartisan staff handling day-to-day work. In a prior case involving Matt Gaetz, the committee’s May 23, 2023 letter reauthorized an investigation across Congresses when it decided the matter warranted continuing.

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On July 18, police reports and court filings in a bitter custody dispute raised new questions about Miller’s conduct, including allegations of drug use, verbal abuse, threats and violent behavior against multiple women. On July 28, the accusations came from Miller’s ex-wife, Emily Moreno. Police reports show Moreno made the allegations and identify her as the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno.

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On July 30, the Democratic Women’s Caucus called for the House Ethics Committee to investigate Miller over domestic abuse allegations. That same day, Democrats were seeking an ethics investigation after allegations that Miller had been violent toward multiple women and was investigated for possible child abuse. Miller has denied the abuse allegations in public statements.

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By Aug. 3, Republicans were keeping their distance amid Miller’s denials, and Sen. Bernie Moreno publicly called his former son-in-law unfit for Congress. Miller was running for reelection in a competitive House seat.