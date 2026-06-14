House farm bill targets state pig welfare protections, ignites backlash

A House farm bill provision would erase state pig welfare rules, including California’s Proposition 12 and Massachusetts’ Question 3, even as the Senate signals resistance.

A House-passed farm bill now carries a provision that would wipe out some of the strongest state farm-animal welfare protections in the country, reopening a fight over how cheaply pork can be produced and who pays for that efficiency. Section 12006 of the 2026 Farm, Food, and National Security Act would block state and local rules, including California’s Proposition 12 and Massachusetts’ Question 3.

The House approved the bill on April 30, 2026, by a 224-200 vote, placing the Save Our Bacon language inside the larger farm package after it was introduced separately in the House as H.R. 4673 by Rep. Ashley Hinson on July 23, 2025. A Senate companion measure, S. 1326, has also been introduced, but Senate Agriculture Committee Chair John Boozman has said the Senate draft will not include the language for now.

The policy target is clear. California’s Proposition 12, upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court on May 11, 2023, requires at least 24 square feet of living space for breeding pigs sold into California’s pork market, enough room to lie down, stand up, fully extend their limbs and turn around. Massachusetts voters approved Question 3 on November 8, 2016, with 78% support, and the law protects calves, egg-laying hens and gestating pigs from confinement that prevents those same basic movements.

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Supporters of the state laws say the federal provision would override voter-approved standards and weaken animal welfare rules in the name of uniformity. Backers of the federal approach argue it would protect interstate commerce and cut down on a patchwork of state-by-state regulation that they say burdens producers and raises compliance costs.

That is the core tradeoff now facing Congress: lower-cost food production versus the public costs of extreme efficiency. If the federal language prevails, producers could be spared the expense of meeting different state confinement rules, but the benefit would come from preempting local standards designed to force better treatment of breeding pigs and other livestock. Advocates for the state laws warn that the bill could ultimately sweep away hundreds of animal welfare protections beyond the two headline cases in California and Massachusetts.

Photo by Ken Chuang

For now, the House has drawn the line in favor of preemption. Whether the Senate keeps that language out of the final farm bill will determine whether Congress preserves state-set welfare floors or uses federal law to reset the market around cheaper, less restrictive confinement.