House GOP links stock-trading ban to voter ID fight

House Republicans tied a stock-trading ban to voter ID rules, forcing Democrats to fight a popular ethics push and a polarizing election bill together.

House Republicans folded a stock-trading ban into a voter ID fight, turning a bipartisan ethics push into a package Democrats said mixed unrelated issues. The maneuver linked the Stop Insider Trading Act to the SAVE Act, H.R. 22, and sharpened the contrast both parties can take into the 2026 campaign cycle. Campaign Legal Center sent House members a July 20 letter urging them to reject both bills.

Bryan Steil, the House Administration Committee chairman, introduced the Stop Insider Trading Act on January 12, 2026. The measure would prohibit members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children from purchasing publicly traded stocks, and would require seven days’ public notice before any of them could sell a stock. That proposal built on a bipartisan coalition that Brian Fitzpatrick unveiled on September 4, 2025, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Seth Magaziner, Chip Roy, Pramila Jayapal and Tim Burchett listed alongside him on the Restore Trust in Congress Act.

The stock-trading effort had also been promoted in a bipartisan press conference hosted by Business for America on September 3, 2025, underscoring how much support the idea had drawn across party lines before Republicans tied it to voting legislation. Campaign Legal Center said the Stop Insider Trading Act does not actually ban lawmakers from trading stocks, even though it is being sold as an ethics crackdown.

The voter ID measure at the center of the dispute is the SAVE Act, H.R. 22, which would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. Nonprofit VOTE said the House passed it on February 11, 2026, by a vote of 218-213. By July 2026, House Republicans had attached that bill to the stock-trading push, and the Congressional Black Caucus publicly opposed the pairing.

Voting-rights groups have warned for months that SAVE Act-style requirements could burden eligible voters who do not have easy access to citizenship papers, including married women and voters who rely on vote-by-mail. The Brennan Center, Campaign Legal Center, the League of Women Voters, Vote.org and Nonprofit VOTE have all pressed Congress to reject the bills or their broader suite. Campaign Legal Center said the Senate had not acted on the SAVE Act, SAVE America Act or MEGA Act, leaving the House fight as the main political battlefield for now.