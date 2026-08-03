House House reveals Big Walk, a cooperative follow-up to Untitled Goose Game

House House set Big Walk for Aug. 4, 2026, turning its goose-game charm into a cooperative online adventure built around hanging out, talking and getting lost.

House House has set Big Walk for Aug. 4, 2026, bringing its next game to Steam, PlayStation 5 and Switch 2 as a cooperative online walker-talker built around friendship rather than competition. The Melbourne studio behind Untitled Goose Game is leaning into a new kind of open-world play: one where players are meant to “hang out and get lost with close friends in a big world.”

That positioning matters because House House is following a breakout hit that thrived on shareable mischief. Untitled Goose Game became one of indie gaming’s defining successes and later won Game of the Year at the 2020 D.I.C.E. Awards, giving Big Walk a high-profile predecessor and a built-in comparison point. Where the goose game was about solo chaos, Big Walk is explicitly cooperative, asking players to work together, stay in contact and figure out new ways to communicate across a wide-open map.

The official materials describe Big Walk as a “cooperative online walker-talker” and a new videogame by House House and friends. Early trailer material had framed it as a PC release in 2025, but House House and publisher Panic delayed the project and added console versions, shifting it into 2026. By June 9, House House had confirmed the new date in a release-date trailer, and the announcement that day placed the game on Steam, Switch 2 and PlayStation 5.

The design pitch is notable in a market that has spent years rewarding ever-larger open worlds, but often for solitary progression, combat and checklist-driven exploration. Big Walk pushes in the opposite direction, making communication itself part of the game loop. That has commercial appeal of its own: co-op games can be sticky, highly watchable and easy to spread through social media, especially when the premise is as instantly legible as friends getting lost together in a strange world.

House House’s creative team also signals continuity. The Big Walk site credits environment art to Kalonica Quigley and sound design to Em Halberstadt, details that suggest the same attention to visual personality and audio texture that helped Untitled Goose Game stand out. Big Walk may be a larger, more explicitly social project than the studio’s last hit, but it is still built on the same idea that absurdity travels best when it is easy to share.