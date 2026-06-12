House members urge Trump to spare stranded Afghan allies from deportation

More than 80 House members, including at least three Republicans, pressed Trump to stop sending Afghan allies from Qatar to third countries.

More than 80 House members, including at least three Republicans, put rare bipartisan pressure on President Donald Trump’s administration to spare stranded Afghan allies from deportation to third countries. The appeal came as roughly 1,100 Afghans who worked with U.S. forces during the war remained stuck in Qatar, with lawmakers warning that moving them now would abandon people who served alongside Americans.

The dispute centers on Camp As Sayliyah in Doha, where the U.S. and Qatar had set up a temporary hosting arrangement for Afghans at risk after the fall of Kabul. Diplomatic notes show that Qatar extended the agreement through September 29, 2026, and said the United States would relocate the Afghans outside Qatar when their stay expires. A bipartisan Senate letter dated May 7, 2026, led by Jeanne Shaheen and addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urged the administration to stop a plan to close the camp and move more than 1,100 Afghan allies to third countries. That letter said more than 800 eligible refugees at the camp, about half of them women and children, already had a clear path to resettle in the United States.

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The White House had also been in talks about sending the group to the Democratic Republic of Congo, a prospect that deepened alarm among allies and advocates. #AfghanEvac says Camp As Sayliyah holds more than 1,100 Afghan allies and family members, including many who are relatives of U.S. servicemembers and intelligence partners. The group says about 800 of them have been fully vetted and approved for travel to the United States.

Source: militarytimes.com

Jason Crow of Colorado, a Democrat and former Army Ranger who led the House letter, called the issue “both a moral and national-security imperative” in a statement, saying the United States must honor its promise to people who helped protect U.S. troops. His warning lands as a broader Afghan protection system remains under strain. The State Department says it had issued about 160,000 Afghan Special Immigrant Visas, including principal applicants and derivatives, through January 31, 2026, a measure of how many Afghans have already relied on U.S. promises made during the war.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

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The stakes sharpened after the November 2025 Washington shooting, when Rahmanullah Lakanwal was accused of killing one National Guard member and wounding another. USCIS then stopped processing all immigration requests involving Afghan nationals indefinitely pending security review, according to media reports. Advocates later cited early-2026 court rulings as requiring Afghan SIV adjudications to continue, even as entry restrictions remained in place. For translators, contractors and other Afghans who stood with U.S. forces, the fight over Qatar has become a test of whether American protection ends when the war does.