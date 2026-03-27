House Advances Own DHS Funding Bill Amid Senate Dispute

House Republicans opt to advance their own Department of Homeland Security funding bill, rejecting the Senate's version as deadlines loom.

Congressional negotiations over Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding have reached a critical juncture, as House leadership announced plans to advance a stopgap funding measure distinct from the Senate's recently passed bill.

House Rejects Senate's DHS Funding Bill

On Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated that the House would not take up the Senate-approved DHS funding bill. Instead, House Republicans are drafting an alternative stopgap measure, CBS News reported. The decision underscores the ongoing divisions within Congress over funding priorities for the DHS as the threat of a government shutdown looms.

Legislative Tensions and Next Steps

The House Republican conference's rejection of the Senate's version of the bill comes amid heightened partisan tensions over border security, immigration enforcement, and other key elements of DHS operations. While the Senate bill sought bipartisan support, House GOP members have signaled their intent to craft a proposal more closely aligned with their policy objectives.

The House's new stopgap plan is being drafted to address immediate funding needs without adopting the Senate's language.

Speaker Johnson announced that the House will move to a vote on its own measure, though the timing and specifics remain to be finalized.

If the House and Senate cannot reconcile their differences, the DHS may face operational uncertainty when current funding expires.

Impact on DHS Operations and Federal Employees

As the budget deadline approaches, the prospect of a funding lapse raises concerns about the continuity of critical DHS functions, including border security, disaster response, and cybersecurity operations. Previous shutdowns have resulted in furloughs for non-essential personnel and disruptions to agency activities. According to the DHS Budget-in-Brief, the department oversees a range of essential programs that rely on timely congressional appropriations.

Broader Appropriations Context

The dispute over DHS funding is part of a larger appropriations standoff facing Congress. Lawmakers are under pressure to pass a series of funding bills before the end of the fiscal year. Detailed tables from the Congressional Budget Office show how DHS appropriations fit into the broader federal budget process. The House Appropriations Committee and GovInfo provide official records and legislative text tracking the status of these bills.

What Comes Next?

As the House prepares to vote on its alternative stopgap plan, all eyes are on whether the two chambers can reach a compromise before funding expires. Failure to do so could result in a partial government shutdown, impacting both DHS operations and the millions who depend on its services.

Continued updates from congressional leaders and additional negotiations will determine the outcome in the coming days, with the potential for further legislative maneuvering if consensus remains elusive.