House panel subpoenas Leon Black over Epstein-linked NDAs and testimony

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Leon Black after he walked out of a closed-door interview over Epstein-linked nondisclosure agreements. Lawmakers want him back under oath on July 16.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Leon Black after the Apollo Global Management co-founder walked out of a closed-door interview on June 26, 2026, when questioning turned to nondisclosure agreements tied to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The panel also ordered Black to produce the NDAs and related confidentiality agreements.

Chairman James Comer said the committee wants to know whether Epstein helped draft the agreements, funded settlements, or otherwise assisted Black in handling complaints from women. Comer said Black is expected back in Washington, D.C., for a deposition on July 16, 2026, under subpoena. Ranking Democrat Robert Garcia said the NDAs are central to understanding what happened and pointed to survivors making accusations against Black.

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On March 3, 2026, the panel asked Black to sit for a transcribed interview after obtaining Justice Department records and documents suggesting he had information relevant to the investigation. The House Oversight Committee is examining the federal government's handling of the Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases, Epstein's death, efforts by Epstein and Maxwell to secure influence and possible ethics violations involving elected officials.

In a June 4, 2026, letter, Wyden said Black paid Epstein $170 million over five years for supposed tax and estate-planning advice and separately paid $62 million to avoid criminal prosecution in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Wyden also said Epstein appeared to keep track of women Black had settled with and may have served as a middleman for payments to those women.

The House panel has already released 33,295 pages of Epstein-related records provided by the Justice Department in September 2025 and subpoenaed the Epstein estate for documents and communications in August 2025.