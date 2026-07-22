House Republicans move early on government funding to avoid shutdown fight

House Republicans are moving to fund the government through Dec. 4, a bid to head off a shutdown fight before campaign-season politics harden the stakes.

House Republicans moved to advance an early government funding bill aimed at keeping federal agencies open through Dec. 4, 2026, more than two months before the Sept. 30 fiscal-year deadline.

On July 17, the House Committee on Appropriations advanced all 12 FY27 appropriations bills through full committee and three on the floor, calling the move “the next responsible step to ensure government operations remain unimpeded in the fall.” Chairman Tom Cole said, “We are Acting Before a Funding Lapse Crisis, Not in Response to It.”

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The stopgap would run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 4, buying lawmakers time to finish the annual appropriations process before the year-end rush takes over. Republicans want to keep the government funded without surrendering to Democratic demands, while Democrats are likely to resist any package that pairs spending with policy riders or cuts to domestic programs. Starting early gives House leaders more room to negotiate before campaign pressures and internal divisions make a deal harder to hold together.

A funding lapse in the middle of a campaign would distract candidates, dominate the news cycle and invite accusations that Congress cannot do its basic job. By moving months ahead of the deadline, House Republicans are trying to strip shutdown politics out of the fall calendar and force the fight onto terrain they can control.

Office of Congressman Adam Putnam via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Congress approved a stopgap in November 2025 that ended a 43-day government shutdown, and the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget recorded a partial shutdown beginning Feb. 14, 2026, over Homeland Security funding disputes. A previous House funding plan passed 217-214, underscoring how narrow the margin can be when shutdown avoidance depends on near-unanimous party discipline and only a few defections.