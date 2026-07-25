House Republicans press New Jersey governor over voter registration software error

House Republicans are demanding answers after New Jersey said a Motor Vehicle Commission software error wrongly registered about 6,600 noncitizens to vote.

House Republicans were pressing New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill over a Motor Vehicle Commission software error that she said wrongly registered about 6,600 people who identified themselves as noncitizens to vote. Sherrill said the registrations happened in 2023 and 2024, and she ordered them removed from the state’s voter rolls.

Sherrill said fewer than 400 of the improperly registered people actually voted. That detail has made the case a test of election-system credibility, because the question is not only whether an automated process failed, but whether the failure translated into real ballots from ineligible voters.

New Jersey’s registration process depends on a chain of safeguards built into routine motor vehicle transactions. Eligible residents can register at a motor vehicle agency when they apply for or renew a driver’s license or non-driver ID, and the Motor Vehicle Commission reports that information to the state Division of Elections. The state also sets a voter-registration deadline 21 days before an election, giving officials a window to process records before ballots are cast. In this case, Sherrill said the breakdown came from a serious software error in the MVC system, and ABC News and NBC News both framed it as a technical failure rather than intentional misconduct.

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The distinction matters politically and administratively. A software error can point to flawed data handling, poor system design or weak oversight without proving fraud, while still leaving state officials exposed to questions about why the problem was not caught sooner. Republicans have seized on the error to argue that voter rolls need tighter controls and more aggressive verification, especially when a state system is supposed to screen out noncitizens at the front end.

The New Jersey case has also become part of a larger battle over federal voting rules. Republicans were pointing to it in their final push before Congress’s summer recess to advance the SAVE Act, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which would require proof of citizenship and tighter voter-registration rules. In Trenton, the episode has intensified scrutiny of how the Motor Vehicle Commission handles voter-registration prompts and whether state technology can reliably separate eligible applicants from people who should never be added to the rolls.

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For now, the record shows a serious administrative failure, a removal order from the governor, and a disputed political claim. The unresolved issue is how many voters were affected by the error and how much confidence the system can still command after 6,600 improper registrations.