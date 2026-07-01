House Republicans stall defense bill over Trump voter ID demands

A 224-198 rule defeat sent House Republicans home early and froze the defense bill, after Trump-backed voter ID demands split the majority.

House Republicans shut down floor action on June 30 after a 224-198 defeat on House Resolution 1398, with 14 Republicans joining Democrats to sink the rule and end the week’s voting. The collapse sent lawmakers home for an early July 4 recess and left the annual defense bill, along with other major measures, stuck on the calendar.

At the center of the fight was the SAVE America Act, H.R. 7296, introduced Jan. 30 by Rep. Chip Roy of Texas. The bill would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and photo identification to cast a ballot, while also requiring states to remove noncitizens from voter rolls, create an alternative process to prove citizenship, and add enforcement mechanisms and criminal penalties. House Republicans who wanted the measure tied to the defense bill were responding to President Donald Trump’s latest demand.

AI-generated illustration

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida pushed to attach the SAVE America Act to the Pentagon bill, while Roy opposed the rule in part because he wanted an immigration vote before the recess. House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris backed that push, saying the promise was central to the floor meltdown. Roy said the failure to move an immigration bill before the break was “the main reason” for his vote against the rule, and Harris said the pledge was “central” to the breakdown.

The annual defense bill, which normally carries troop pay raises and wartime-related provisions, was left undone, and State Department appropriations were among the other measures left undone.

Speaker Mike Johnson said Republicans would work for the “next day-and-a-half” to settle the dispute, then abandoned that approach after the rule failed and the chamber stayed frozen. South Dakota Republican Dusty Johnson said it was a “relatively bad time” in Congress and that many colleagues had forgotten how to govern. California Democrat Pete Aguilar said, “Unfortunately, Speaker Donald Trump does not want us in this week.”