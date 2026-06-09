House set to pass $70 billion immigration enforcement funding bill

House Republicans were poised to unlock nearly $70 billion for ICE and Border Patrol, ending a months-long fight that now reaches into Trump’s final years.

The House was set to approve nearly $70 billion for immigration enforcement, a package that would keep Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol funded through the rest of Donald Trump’s term and harden the scale of his deportation crackdown for years to come. The vote was poised to settle a months-long stalemate that turned a routine spending fight into a test of how far Republicans will go to lock in Trump-era enforcement power.

Lawmakers were scheduled to take a procedural vote around 1:30 p.m., with final passage expected after 4:30 p.m. if that first hurdle succeeded. The Senate cleared the bill 52-47 on June 5 after roughly 18 hours of amendment votes, with Lisa Murkowski the only Republican to oppose it. The measure had been delayed by fights over unrelated Trump priorities, including a proposed $1 billion Secret Service request tied partly to a White House ballroom project and a nearly $1.8 billion Justice Department anti-weaponization fund that critics feared could be used to benefit Trump allies.

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House Speaker Mike Johnson said he expected the legislation to pass, but he warned that the margin for error was small because attendance was tight during primary season. At least one Republican-aligned member, Rep. Kevin Kiley of California, said he planned to vote no, arguing that the process was too partisan and that the bill lacked bipartisan reforms to interior immigration enforcement. The House left town Thursday rather than stay in Washington to pass the measure before the weekend, adding to the delay after Trump had wanted the bill on his desk by Memorial Day and had set a June 1 deadline.

The money is expected to flow to the two Homeland Security agencies at the center of Trump’s immigration agenda, giving the White House a major policy win even as critics question whether another large infusion is necessary. The agencies already had a combined $100 billion in unspent funds from a larger Homeland Security spending package enacted last year, a fact Republicans have not emphasized publicly. The new bill would nevertheless extend financing through the end of Trump’s term and help pay for the deportation crackdown over the next three years.

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That makes the vote more than a budget item. It is a choice about whether Congress will make Trump’s enforcement machinery larger and more durable, or insist on limits, oversight and bipartisan changes before sending another wave of money to the government’s immigration enforcement arm.