Housing bill set to become law without Trump's signature

The bipartisan housing package will become law without Trump's signature after a 10-day clock ran out. It targets investors, small-dollar mortgages and appraisal fairness.

A bipartisan housing bill is set to become law at midnight without Donald Trump’s signature after the president said he would not sign it unless the Senate first passed his SAVE America Act. Under Article I, Section 7, a bill becomes law automatically if the president takes no action for 10 days while Congress remains in session, which is why the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act can clear the White House without a ceremony.

The package started as H.R. 6644, the Housing for the 21st Century Act, which the House Financial Services Committee reported on Jan. 15, 2026. The House passed it on Feb. 9 by a 390-9 vote, then the Senate invoked cloture on March 2 and later substituted in a Senate version. Committee leaders described the reconciled measure as one of the most significant bipartisan housing packages advanced in recent years, with six titles and 38 sections aimed at increasing supply, lowering costs, expanding homeownership, modernizing federal housing programs and supporting community banks.

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Trump had previously signaled he intended to sign the bill, but he canceled a planned signing ceremony at the Capitol on June 24. Senate Republicans called the move inexplicable, saying it made no sense at a time when housing costs remain a live political issue. Sen. Elizabeth Warren also questioned the decision, adding to the pressure surrounding a bill that had already moved through both chambers with overwhelming bipartisan support.

The practical effects are likely to show up first in the market’s most constrained segments. The bill would restrict large investors from buying single-family homes, a provision aimed at reducing competition for starter homes. It would also create pilot programs to expand access to small-dollar mortgages under $100,000, an area where lenders often have fewer products and thinner margins. Another provision would improve fairness in the appraisal industry, a change that could matter in neighborhoods where valuations have lagged behind local prices.

Office of Congressman Michael McCaul via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For renters, the biggest payoff is indirect but important: the bill’s push to increase housing supply and lower costs is designed to ease pressure in markets where tight inventories have kept rents and purchase prices elevated. For builders and local lenders, the package’s effort to modernize federal housing programs and support community banks could shape how smaller developments are financed and how quickly new units reach the market. By the time the clock runs out, the law will be on the books even if Trump never puts pen to paper.