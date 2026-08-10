Houthi strike on Yemen's Mocha kills seven, wounds 30

Yemen’s military said missiles and drones hit Mocha’s port city, killing seven and wounding 30 as the Red Sea route near Bab el-Mandeb came under fresh pressure.

A Houthi strike on Mocha killed seven people and wounded 30, with Yemen’s military saying missiles and drones hit civilian facilities, infrastructure, residential neighborhoods, electricity-generating stations and military positions in the Red Sea port city.

The attack landed in a place whose geography gives it outsized weight. Mocha sits on Yemen’s western coast near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the narrow waterway linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden that carries shipping and energy traffic on a global scale. Even limited damage there can slow port activity, disrupt electricity supply and complicate the movement of food, fuel and medical goods into a country already battered by war and economic collapse.

The latest strike came less than 24 hours after another barrage hit al-Makha, also known as Mocha, and its commercial port. Yemeni officials said they would respond, signaling a cycle of retaliation that could keep the coast under pressure and raise the risk to civilian areas and critical infrastructure. The reported casualty count also shows how quickly the fighting can spill beyond military targets and into neighborhoods where port workers, aid networks and power facilities are concentrated.

The port has been hit before. In 2021, a ballistic missile and explosive-laden drones caused huge destruction at Mocha’s infrastructure and burned aid-agency storehouses, a reminder that the city’s civilian and humanitarian functions remain exposed whenever the coastline becomes a battlefield. That history makes any fresh strike especially damaging for a port that can help move relief supplies into southwestern Yemen.

The Mocha attack also fits a wider pattern of Houthi activity across the Red Sea arena. The group said it attacked Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden earlier this month, and separate coverage linked a fire at a refinery in Jizan to the same broader conflict environment. Reuters also reported that Red Sea shipping slowed after a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia, underscoring how repeated strikes can reverberate far beyond the immediate target.

Mocha’s location near Bab el-Mandeb keeps it at the center of those risks. Each new strike adds to the pressure on a corridor that matters for Yemen’s civilians, for nearby ports and for commercial routes that connect the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.