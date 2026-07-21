Houthis declare Red Sea blockade on Saudi Arabia, threatening trade routes

The Houthis said a blockade on Saudi Arabia takes effect immediately, raising the risk of strikes on Bab al-Mandab and a wider U.S.-Iran confrontation.

The Houthis declared an immediate maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia on July 20, escalating their campaign in the Red Sea and raising the risk of a wider U.S.-Iran confrontation that could hit oil shipments through the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Yemen's Houthi military spokesman framed the move as a “maritime embargo” and a “naval blockade,” calling it an “eye for an eye” response to the attack on Sanaa Airport. The group has been targeting Red Sea shipping since October 2023, giving it a track record of disrupting one of the world’s most important trade lanes.

Saudi Arabia condemned the threat, and the Saudi-led coalition said it would protect commercial shipping in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and respond with force. That chokepoint sits at the southern edge of the Red Sea and is central to shipping and oil flows between Asia, Europe and the Middle East, which is why even a limited escalation can move quickly from a regional threat to a market problem. Any pressure on that route can affect freight costs, insurance premiums and the timing of energy deliveries.

Analysts warned that the blockade could complicate Saudi truce efforts and threaten global energy supplies. Some workarounds may limit the immediate disruption, but the Houthis have already shown that attacks on ships can force commercial traffic to slow, divert or wait for military protection. The latest declaration extends that pressure from vessels to Saudi-linked trade more directly, widening the circle of potential targets.

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The timing also sharpened the regional risk. Days earlier, Iranian officials had urged the Houthis to close the Red Sea gateway if the United States struck Iran’s power network, underscoring how quickly the Yemen front could become part of a broader U.S.-Iran clash. That link gives the blockade a significance beyond rhetoric: a move against Saudi shipping or infrastructure could pull the conflict across the Red Sea, force Washington to weigh naval protection against escalation, and send another shock through global oil markets.