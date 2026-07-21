Houthis declare Red Sea blockade on Saudi Arabia amid regional escalation

The Houthis tied a Red Sea blockade to attacks on Sanaa airport, while Iran's warning to close Bab al-Mandab sharpened fears of a wider war.

The Houthi militia declared a blockade on Saudi Arabia across the Red Sea, escalating pressure on one of the world’s most sensitive shipping lanes and raising the risk of a wider regional clash. The group said the move targeted maritime traffic near the Bab al-Mandab Strait and framed it as an “eye for an eye” response to recent attacks on Sanaa airport and what it called a long-running Saudi blockade on Yemen.

Saudi Arabia answered with its strongest condemnation of the Houthi maritime threat and vowed to keep the waterway open while tightening security for commercial shipping. The Saudi-led coalition said it would protect vessels in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and respond to threats with force, underscoring how quickly the confrontation could move from rhetoric to armed interdiction.

AI-generated illustration

The announcement landed amid a broader escalation that has pulled the United States and Iran more directly into the crisis. Reuters reported that U.S. strikes on Iran were continuing at the time, and that Iran had told the Houthis to close the Red Sea gateway if Washington hit Iranian power infrastructure. That warning points to a tighter alignment between Houthi maritime threats and Tehran’s red lines, especially if the conflict spreads from Yemen and the Red Sea into Iranian energy assets.

The stakes are not limited to Gulf politics. The Bab al-Mandab Strait is a strategic chokepoint for global trade, and Reuters said the blockade threatened Red Sea oil shipments and could push energy prices higher. Saudi oil exports move through routes exposed to disruption in the Red Sea, and any sustained attack on that corridor would ripple through shipping markets well beyond the region.

Henry Ridgwell (VOA) via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The latest move also follows a sharper Houthi posture toward Saudi Arabia itself. Reuters reported that the group fired missiles at Saudi Arabia on July 13, breaking years of relative calm along the frontier, and then threatened Saudi oil facilities on July 16 if Riyadh escalated in Yemen. Taken together, the missile fire, the oil threats and the declared blockade mark a clear escalation ladder: from proxy harassment, to direct pressure on Saudi commerce, to the kind of maritime disruption that could widen into open conflict if attacks on shipping, energy infrastructure or U.S. interests continue.