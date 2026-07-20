Houthis impose immediate maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia

The Houthis said their Saudi shipping ban took effect immediately, sharpening fears of fresh Red Sea disruption after the Sanaa airport strike.

The Houthis declared an immediate maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia, saying the move was retaliation for a recent attack on Sanaa International Airport. The Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, framed the announcement as pressure on Saudi shipping at the Red Sea gateway, where even a limited threat can ripple through regional trade and security planning.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced the embargo in a video statement and said it took effect at once. The declaration followed an airstrike on the airport in Houthi-held Sanaa, where the runway was hit and an Iranian plane was prevented from landing, adding another flashpoint to the long-running war between the rebels and the Saudi-led coalition.

AI-generated illustration

The timing matters because the Red Sea is not just a regional waterway. A World Bank brief on the wider crisis said the Suez Canal and Bab el-Mandeb route, which carried about 30 percent of world container traffic before the war-driven disruption, had seen vessel traffic fall by three-fourths by the end of 2024. That rerouting pushed ships around the Cape of Good Hope, where navigation volumes jumped by more than 50 percent.

Source: portnews.ru

The Houthi announcement also fits a conflict pattern that has grown more dangerous since 2014, when the rebels seized Sanaa and the Yemen war took shape. Saudi Arabia already maintains a naval blockade around Yemen, and the U.N. Security Council has imposed an arms embargo on the Houthi rebels, leaving the sea lanes around Yemen tightly bound up with the wider political standoff.

Photo by Regan Dsouza

That makes the embargo more than a rhetorical threat. The Houthis have previously threatened Saudi oil facilities if Riyadh escalates, and attacks on or near Sanaa airport have repeatedly been part of the conflict backdrop. Any move from words to strikes against tankers, port traffic or Saudi-linked shipping would raise the odds of retaliation and could force another round of detours, higher insurance costs and tighter security across the Red Sea corridor.