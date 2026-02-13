How Americans Choose Between Home Cooking, Dining Out, and Takeout

Americans are weighing the benefits of home-cooked meals, restaurant dining, and takeout as food spending and eating habits shift. Here’s what the data shows.

Americans are increasingly weighing the pros and cons of home-cooked meals, restaurant dining, and takeout as their eating habits and household budgets shift. While personal preferences play a key role, broader economic trends, health considerations, and the rise of convenience-driven lifestyles are shaping how people decide where and how to eat.

Shifting Patterns in Food Spending

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey reveals that American households spent an average of $5,703 on food at home and $3,639 on food away from home in 2022. These figures highlight the continued importance of home-cooked meals, but also show that dining out and takeout represent a significant share of food budgets.

Restaurant industry sales in the U.S. reached about $997 billion in 2023

, according to Statista, reflecting a steady recovery after the pandemic downturn. The USDA Economic Research Service notes a gradual increase in spending on food away from home in recent years, although expenditures on groceries remain strong.

Takeout’s Rising Popularity

While restaurant dining has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, takeout and delivery have become embedded in American routines. Analysis from the Pew Research Center finds that Americans are eating out less frequently than before the pandemic, but are more likely to order takeout than dine in. This shift is attributed to ongoing concerns about convenience, value, and health, as well as lingering effects from COVID-19-related changes in behavior.

Why Home Cooking Endures

Despite the rise of takeout, home-cooked meals remain a staple for most households. Peer-reviewed research published in trends in home cooking and meals prepared away from home highlights that home cooking is associated with better diet quality and lower food costs. Many families continue to prioritize cooking at home for reasons of health, tradition, and cost savings, especially as inflation affects grocery and restaurant prices alike.

Key Factors Influencing Choices

Convenience: Takeout and delivery services offer speed and flexibility, appealing to time-pressed consumers.

Cost: While restaurant dining and takeout can be more expensive, some consumers are willing to pay for the experience or convenience.

Health: Home-cooked meals allow greater control over ingredients and portions, a factor for health-conscious eaters.

Home-cooked meals allow greater control over ingredients and portions, a factor for health-conscious eaters. Social Experience: Dining out is still valued for special occasions and social gatherings.

Industry Trends and Consumer Behavior

According to the NPD Group’s 2023 Foodservice Industry Outlook, the U.S. market is seeing a "new normal" where consumers blend home cooking with restaurant and takeout meals. Generational differences are also emerging: younger adults are more likely to opt for takeout, while older adults tend to cook at home more frequently.

Conclusion: Balancing Tradition and Convenience

American eating habits continue to evolve, with home-cooked meals, restaurant dining, and takeout each playing a distinct role. Economic conditions, personal values, and the search for convenience all influence these choices. As food prices and lifestyles change, Americans are likely to keep balancing tradition with the growing appeal of convenience—making room at the table for all three options.