How Doctors Are Prescribing Connection for Better Health

A growing movement sees healthcare professionals 'prescribing connection' to address loneliness and improve patient outcomes across the US.

Healthcare providers across the United States are increasingly turning to an innovative approach known as 'prescribing connection,' aiming to combat loneliness and improve overall health by linking patients with social and community resources. While the concept has gained significant traction in the United Kingdom, it is now quietly making inroads in American healthcare as awareness grows about the impact of social isolation on health outcomes, Axios reported.

What Is Prescribing Connection?

At its core, 'prescribing connection' refers to the practice of healthcare professionals recommending non-medical interventions—such as joining a community group, volunteering, or participating in the arts—to address patients' social needs and sense of isolation. This practice, often called social prescribing in the UK, connects patients with trained link workers or coordinators who help them engage with local social support systems.

The Health Impact of Loneliness

Growing evidence shows that loneliness and social isolation have a direct effect on physical and mental health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), social isolation is associated with increased risk of dementia, heart disease, and premature death. In the U.S., rates of loneliness have risen in recent years—an issue exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and its lingering social disruptions.

CDC data reveals that one in three adults aged 45 and older feel lonely .

. Social isolation increases the risk of heart disease by 29% and stroke by 32%.

Research published in Health Affairs points to substantial reductions in anxiety and depression when social connection interventions are implemented.

How Prescribing Connection Works

In practice, a clinician who identifies a patient at risk for social isolation may refer them to a coordinator, sometimes called a link worker, who helps assess the patient’s interests and needs. This coordinator might recommend activities ranging from gardening clubs and book groups to exercise classes or volunteering opportunities. The aim is to improve the patient’s sense of purpose, belonging, and ultimately, their health.

The Kaiser Family Foundation notes that several Medicaid managed care organizations now routinely screen for social determinants of health, including loneliness, and refer patients to appropriate community resources.

Evidence and Outcomes

While formal studies on U.S. programs are still relatively limited compared to the UK, early data is promising. The National Academies’ 2020 report on integrating social care into healthcare delivery highlights several pilot programs that have improved patient engagement, reduced emergency room visits, and increased overall well-being.

In England, where social prescribing is part of the National Health Service (NHS) strategy, over 1.2 million referrals were made between 2019 and 2021. Reports show improved mental health, reduced GP appointments, and enhanced quality of life among participants. U.S. pilot programs are now aiming to replicate these results in American communities.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Despite the growing momentum, several challenges remain for broader adoption of prescribing connection in the U.S. healthcare system:

Funding and reimbursement mechanisms for social prescribing are still being developed.

mechanisms for social prescribing are still being developed. Many communities lack a robust network of social support organizations or trained coordinators.

There is a need for more rigorous evaluation and data collection to demonstrate long-term health and cost benefits.

However, as recognition grows of the importance of social determinants of health, healthcare leaders and policymakers are exploring new ways to integrate these social interventions into routine care. The quiet but steady rise of prescribing connection suggests a shift toward more holistic, person-centered healthcare in the years ahead.

Looking Forward

As more health systems and insurers pilot and expand programs to address loneliness, the movement to 'prescribe connection' reflects a broader understanding that health is not just about medicine, but about the quality of our relationships and communities. Continued research, investment, and innovation will be critical to ensure that these efforts reach those who need them most—and help build a healthier, more connected society.