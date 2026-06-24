How masculinism is becoming mainstream, and why it matters

A once-fringe politics of male grievance is moving into mainstream institutions. Its spread is reshaping family law, education debates, and women's equality.

A 2026 academic article links masculinist politics to anti-feminism, misogyny, male-victim narratives, and the valorization of white and male supremacy. In its bluntest form, masculinism argues that feminism has weakened men and that men should be in control while women stay home raising children, but scholarship also uses the term more broadly for a male counterpart to feminism, including equal-rights claims for men and more openly anti-women positions.

What masculinism now means

The word can describe two very different political projects. One version presents itself as a rights campaign, often centering issues such as child access after divorce or complaints that family courts treat fathers unfairly. The other treats women’s equality as the problem itself, folding anti-feminism, misogyny, and male-victimhood into a wider backlash against gender and sexuality rights.

How the movement grew out of earlier men’s politics

The roots stretch back to the late 1960s and 1970s, when the men’s liberation and men’s movement emerged in Western societies alongside feminism and in response to it. By the late 1970s, conservative and moderate wings had split away into an anti-feminist men’s rights movement.

A Stanford-hosted dissertation summary traces that hardening to divorce and family-law grievances in the 1960s. Men’s rights activists began organizing around reforming those rules, then became militantly misogynistic by the 1990s.

Debates over masculinity have never been sealed off from feminism. Scholars such as Raewyn Connell helped make masculinity a subject of study, while feminist critics including Martha Rampton and Ti-Grace Atkinson pushed the public conversation toward questions of power, labor, and gender hierarchy.

How it is entering the mainstream

Helen Lewis, a staff writer at The Atlantic and author of Difficult Women: A History of Feminism in 11 Fights, has described masculinism as a movement moving into the mainstream. That shift is visible in the places where the language now lands: family policy, education debates, media commentary, and political messaging that frames men as the injured class.

The Atlantic’s digital archive includes the full print-magazine collection from November 1857 to the present. Fights over women’s rights and men’s roles are not new, but the current version travels more easily across platforms and institutions. What once lived on the margins now appears in opinion pages, campaign rhetoric, parent meetings, and policy debates about who should care for children and who should make decisions at home.

Masculinism becomes influential when it is translated into practical agendas: limiting women’s access to power, re-centering fathers in custody fights without equal attention to caregiving realities, and recasting equality measures as discrimination against men.

Why the policy stakes are so high

UN Women defines gender backlash as a force that influences public policy and obstructs feminist organizing. The rhetoric shapes budgets, laws, and the space available for organizing around safety and equality.

The stakes reach beyond politics into public health and community well-being. When a movement pushes women back toward unpaid caregiving and treats equality efforts as threats, it can weaken the policy scaffolding that supports maternal health, child welfare, and economic security. Family-law disputes, custody debates, and attacks on gender and sexuality rights do not stay in the abstract; they affect how families access support, how schools navigate inclusion, and how communities distribute care.

UN Women’s 2025 Gender Snapshot projects that if current trends continue, the world could still have 351 million women and girls living in extreme poverty by 2030.