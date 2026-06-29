How much interest an $80,000 CD can earn right now

An $80,000 CD at the national average earns about $1,584 a year. Top savings and jumbo offers are near $3,300.

An $80,000 one-year CD now earns about $1,584 at Bankrate’s 1.98% national average APY, while the top widely available jumbo one-year CD pays about $3,240 at 4.05% APY and the top high-yield savings account pays about $3,320 at 4.15% APY.

Bankrate’s national average APY is 1.66% for three-year CDs and 1.71% for five-year CDs, which would amount to about $1,328 and $1,368 a year on $80,000. The FDIC’s June 15 national rate cap table shows just 0.23% for a one-month CD and 1.38% for a six-month CD, a reminder that short-term official benchmarks remain far below the best advertised retail rates.

David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Consumer prices were 4.2% higher in May 2026 than a year earlier, with core CPI up 2.9%, in Bureau of Labor Statistics data. On an $80,000 balance, that gap leaves the average CD about $1,776 short of keeping pace with inflation, while the top jumbo CD still falls about $120 short, the top savings account about $40 short, and a 1-year Treasury constant maturity yield of 3.96% about $192 short.

Data visualization chart

FDIC insurance covers deposits up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each account ownership category, so an $80,000 CD sits comfortably inside standard coverage if it is held at one insured bank. A CD requires agreeing to leave the money untouched for a specified length of time, and federal rules set a minimum early-withdrawal penalty of at least seven days’ simple interest for withdrawals within the first six days. Many jumbo CDs also require $100,000 or more, which can leave an $80,000 saver outside that higher-rate lane entirely.