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How much interest an $80,000 CD can earn right now

An $80,000 CD at the national average earns about $1,584 a year. Top savings and jumbo offers are near $3,300.

Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

2 min read
How much interest an $80,000 CD can earn right now
How much interest an $80,000 CD can earn right now

An $80,000 one-year CD now earns about $1,584 at Bankrate’s 1.98% national average APY, while the top widely available jumbo one-year CD pays about $3,240 at 4.05% APY and the top high-yield savings account pays about $3,320 at 4.15% APY.

Bankrate’s national average APY is 1.66% for three-year CDs and 1.71% for five-year CDs, which would amount to about $1,328 and $1,368 a year on $80,000. The FDIC’s June 15 national rate cap table shows just 0.23% for a one-month CD and 1.38% for a six-month CD, a reminder that short-term official benchmarks remain far below the best advertised retail rates.

Bankrate — Wikimedia Commons
David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Consumer prices were 4.2% higher in May 2026 than a year earlier, with core CPI up 2.9%, in Bureau of Labor Statistics data. On an $80,000 balance, that gap leaves the average CD about $1,776 short of keeping pace with inflation, while the top jumbo CD still falls about $120 short, the top savings account about $40 short, and a 1-year Treasury constant maturity yield of 3.96% about $192 short.

Annual Interest on $80K
Data visualization chart

FDIC insurance covers deposits up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each account ownership category, so an $80,000 CD sits comfortably inside standard coverage if it is held at one insured bank. A CD requires agreeing to leave the money untouched for a specified length of time, and federal rules set a minimum early-withdrawal penalty of at least seven days’ simple interest for withdrawals within the first six days. Many jumbo CDs also require $100,000 or more, which can leave an $80,000 saver outside that higher-rate lane entirely.

Sources

  1. [1]cbsnews.com
  2. [2]bankrate.com
  3. [3]fdic.gov
  4. [4]consumerfinance.gov
  5. [5]helpwithmybank.gov

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#business#How
Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

Health and science correspondent specializing in translating medical research into clear, human stories. Covers public health, clinical breakthroughs, and the policy decisions that affect patient care.