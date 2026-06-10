How much old student loans can take from your Social Security check

Old federal student loans can cut Social Security by up to 15%, and the old $750 floor still leaves many retirees exposed.

Old federal student loans can still reach into Social Security retirement and disability checks, and the hit can land on people who have been retired for years. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimated that almost 6 million borrowers were in default when collections were set to resume in 2025, including about 452,000 borrowers age 62 and older who were likely receiving Social Security benefits. Under Treasury offset rules, the government can collect directly from those monthly payments.

How the offset is calculated

The long-standing formula is blunt: up to 15% of a monthly Social Security benefit can be withheld, but the remaining benefit must stay above a protected floor of $750. By that math, a $1,000 check could lose $150 and still leave $850, while an $800 check could lose only $50 because the offset cannot push the payment below $750. A 2025 Education Department memo described a much higher protected amount, $1,883 a month, equal to 150% of the federal poverty guideline.

Who is most exposed

The pressure falls hardest on older borrowers who already rely on Social Security to make ends meet. CFPB found that student loan borrowers age 62 and older increased 59% from 1.7 million in 2017 to 2.7 million in 2023, and it estimated that about 37% of the 1.3 million Social Security beneficiaries with student loans depend on those monthly benefits for 90% of their income. That leaves very little room for even a modest offset before rent, groceries, and medication start competing for the same dollars.

GAO's older-borrower analysis shows why the damage can feel so punishing. Among borrowers subject to offset for the first time, about 43% had carried the loans for 20 years or more, three-quarters borrowed only for their own education, most owed less than $10,000 when the offset began, and the typical monthly offset was slightly more than $140. In fiscal year 2015, almost half were hit with the maximum possible reduction of 15% of their benefit, while Education collected about $171 million through Social Security offsets out of roughly $4.5 billion collected on defaulted student debt overall.

The trend has also grown sharply over time. Between 2001 and 2019, the CFPB found that the number of Social Security beneficiaries experiencing reduced benefits because of forced collection rose from about 6,200 to 192,300, while total Social Security benefits collected through offset climbed from $16.2 million to $429.7 million. The bureau warned that the collection tool can push older borrowers into poverty, which is why the issue has become a retirement-security story as much as a student-debt story.

What the notices say

Borrowers are not supposed to discover the offset only when a smaller check arrives. Treasury's offset notice explains the amount and type of debt, the rights available, and the agency's intent to collect by applying eligible federal payments, while Education says the notice of intent to offset also sets the deadline if you want to avoid collection through consolidation. Treasury's debtor guidance adds that if you want to dispute the debt or ask for a payment arrangement based on ability to pay, you must contact the agency servicing the debt.

How to stop or reverse collection

The main escape hatch is getting out of default. Federal Student Aid says the two main ways are rehabilitation and consolidation, and some borrowers may also qualify for discharge programs that erase the debt, including total and permanent disability discharge. Those paths can stop an offset by ending the default status that makes the collection possible in the first place.

Timing matters because the notice comes with a deadline. Federal Student Aid says a signed Direct Consolidation Loan application has to be submitted within 65 days by the date listed on the notice of intent to offset if you want to avoid collection through consolidation. Once offsets are underway, the government can keep taking the allowed amount from each eligible Social Security payment until the debt is resolved, the borrower leaves default, or the department stops the collection.

Why the policy matters

The core accountability problem is that the protection floor has lagged behind the cost of living. GAO said many older borrowers fall below the federal poverty guideline because the $750 threshold has not been adjusted for inflation or higher living costs, and the CFPB warned that this collection method can push older adults into poverty. The 2025 memo's $1,883 protected amount suggests policymakers understood that the old floor no longer matched the reality of retirement income.

The human cost is visible in the stories behind the statistics. AP and PBS NewsHour profiled 73-year-old Christine Farro of Santa Ynez, California, whose loans date back 40 years and who had her Social Security garnished before, a reminder that decades-old debt can follow people deep into retirement. For borrowers already living on fixed incomes, the practical lesson is to open the notice, act fast, and use rehabilitation, consolidation, or a discharge option before Treasury takes the first offset.