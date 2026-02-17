Pew Study Reveals Global Trends in National Pride

A new Pew Research Center study reveals broad differences in national pride and cultural satisfaction across the globe, offering insight into what unites and divides societies.

A new Pew Research Center study sheds light on how people across the globe view their country’s culture and way of life, revealing significant variations in national pride and cultural satisfaction among advanced economies and developing nations alike.

Global Patterns of National Pride

The Pew Research Center’s extensive survey data finds that feelings of pride in national culture and lifestyle differ widely by region and country. While some nations express strong satisfaction with their culture, others exhibit more critical or divided attitudes.

In many advanced economies —including Western Europe, North America, and parts of East Asia—a majority of respondents report pride in their country’s culture, but the intensity of this pride varies.

—including Western Europe, North America, and parts of East Asia—a majority of respondents report pride in their country’s culture, but the intensity of this pride varies. Meanwhile, certain developing countries display even stronger levels of national pride, with large majorities expressing deep satisfaction with their nation’s cultural identity and traditional way of life.

These findings align with results from other global studies, such as the World Values Survey, which similarly tracks national pride trends across decades and continents.

What Drives Cultural Satisfaction?

According to Pew’s research, several factors influence how people evaluate their country’s culture:

Economic prosperity: In nations with strong economies, people are often more likely to express satisfaction with their lifestyle, but not always with their cultural traditions.

In nations with strong economies, people are often more likely to express satisfaction with their lifestyle, but not always with their cultural traditions. Political climate: Societies experiencing political polarization or social unrest tend to report lower levels of cultural pride and greater feelings of division.

Societies experiencing political polarization or social unrest tend to report lower levels of cultural pride and greater feelings of division. Demographic differences: Age, education, and political ideology impact how individuals assess their country’s values and traditions.

For instance, the Pew study notes that in some advanced societies, younger adults and those with higher education are less likely to express strong national pride than older, less-educated citizens. This generational gap is a recurring theme in cross-national analyses, as shown by the Our World in Data review of cultural differences and national identity.

Divisions Within Societies

Another key finding is that many advanced economies perceive their societies as divided over core values. According to the Pew Global Attitudes Survey 2022, majorities in several advanced nations say their people are split on issues of national culture, lifestyle, and values. This is especially prominent in the United States, France, and South Korea.

By contrast, countries with less perceived social division often report higher overall satisfaction with their culture and lifestyle. Social cohesion appears to reinforce feelings of national pride.

How National Pride Compares Worldwide

The Pew study’s findings echo broader academic research, like the National Pride: A Cross-National and Multilevel Analysis, which identifies education, income, and political context as key drivers of national pride across countries. These studies also highlight that national pride is not fixed—attitudes shift over time in response to economic changes, migration, and political events.

For example, data show that national pride tends to be highest in countries with recent economic growth or significant global events, while nations grappling with internal challenges may see a decline in cultural satisfaction.

Looking Ahead

This latest analysis by Pew Research Center provides an important window into the complex ways people relate to their national culture and lifestyle. As societies continue to change and global connectivity grows, understanding these attitudes can help policymakers, educators, and civic leaders foster greater social cohesion and address sources of division.

Readers can explore further by examining detailed country-level data and survey charts, or by analyzing trends in national pride through the World Values Survey database.