How Protein Impacts Your Diet and Health

Protein plays a vital role in nutrition and overall health. Learn how much you need, signs of deficiency, and how to meet your daily requirements.

Protein is a foundational nutrient in every healthy diet, essential for building muscle, repairing tissue, and supporting immune function. As more people focus on their nutrition, understanding the facts behind protein intake—and whether you’re getting enough—has become increasingly important. Drawing on guidance from registered dietitians and public health data, this article explores how protein supports your health, what the recommended intakes are, and how to recognize and address potential deficiencies.

Why Protein Is Essential

Dietitians emphasize that protein is involved in nearly every bodily function. It provides the building blocks—amino acids—for tissues, enzymes, hormones, and antibodies. Protein supports muscle mass, aids in metabolic processes, and helps maintain healthy skin, hair, and nails. The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements notes that protein needs vary by age, sex, and activity level, but it remains crucial throughout life.

How Much Protein Do You Need?

Current Dietary Reference Intakes (DRI) recommend a daily allowance of 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight for the average adult. This means a person weighing 68 kilograms (about 150 pounds) should aim for roughly 55 grams of protein per day. However, athletes, older adults, and those recovering from illness or injury may need more, as highlighted by research on protein intake and muscle health in aging.

The CDC reports that most Americans meet or exceed recommended protein intake thanks to a diet rich in meat, dairy, and plant-based sources.

Protein requirements are higher for children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and older adults to support growth, development, and muscle maintenance.

Recognizing Protein Deficiency

While true protein deficiency is uncommon in the United States, it can occur, especially in restrictive diets or when calorie intake is very low. Dietitians cited by PBS point out several signs that may indicate a lack of protein:

Loss of muscle mass and strength

Slow healing of wounds and frequent illnesses

Thinning hair, brittle nails, and skin problems

Swelling (edema), particularly in the legs and feet

Persistent fatigue and mood changes

These symptoms are described in greater detail in resources such as the British Nutrition Foundation’s protein overview. If you suspect a deficiency, consult a healthcare provider or registered dietitian before making major dietary changes.

Meeting Your Protein Needs

Protein is found in both animal and plant-based foods. Dietitians recommend a variety of sources for optimal nutrition:

Animal-based: Lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products

Lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products Plant-based: Beans, lentils, tofu, tempeh, nuts, seeds, whole grains

Eating a mix of protein sources ensures you get all essential amino acids. For most adults, including a serving of protein at each meal helps meet daily requirements. The FAOSTAT Food Balance Sheets provide data on protein supply across different countries and food groups, highlighting the diversity of protein-rich diets worldwide.

Key Takeaways for a Balanced Diet

Most people in the U.S. consume enough protein, but needs can vary.

Include a variety of protein sources in your diet for best results.

Watch for signs of deficiency, especially if your diet is highly restrictive or plant-based.

Consult the official DRI tables or a registered dietitian to tailor your intake to your age, health, and activity level.

Protein is more than just a nutrient for athletes—it’s crucial for everyone’s health and wellbeing. By understanding your body’s needs and choosing a variety of protein-rich foods, you can help support muscle strength, immune function, and overall vitality for years to come.