How to Avoid Heat and Crowds on Summer Getaways

With summer travel surging, learn how to beat both the heat and the crowds for a safer and more enjoyable vacation.

As summer approaches, Americans are once again looking forward to vacations. However, increased travel and rising temperatures mean that many popular destinations are facing not just larger crowds, but also dangerous heat levels. With proper planning and awareness, travelers can still enjoy memorable getaways while minimizing both discomfort and risk.

Summer Travel on the Rise

Travel industry reports indicate that domestic summer trips have rebounded strongly in recent years. According to Statista, over 700 million domestic trips are taken in the U.S. each summer. The Bureau of Transportation Statistics shows that air and road travel volumes spike in June, July, and August, leading to congested highways and crowded airports. National parks and major tourist attractions are especially busy, with the National Park Service reporting peak visitation during the summer months.

Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, and Yosemite all report their highest visitor numbers in July.

Air travel typically peaks around the July 4th holiday week.

Road trips remain the most popular mode of travel for families.

The Challenge of Extreme Heat

With U.S. summers growing hotter, NOAA data shows a clear upward trend in average temperatures over the past decade. The National Weather Service warns that heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense, raising the risk of heat-related illnesses—especially for children, seniors, and those with chronic conditions.

Popular summer destinations such as national parks and theme parks can experience high heat index values, making outdoor activities uncomfortable or even hazardous. High temperatures are known to contribute to increased cases of heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heat stroke during the summer travel season.

Health Risks to Consider

The CDC notes that hospital visits for heat-related illness increase significantly during summer months .

. Symptoms can include headaches, dizziness, nausea, and confusion.

Outdoor recreation during midday hours poses the highest risk.

Strategies for Beating the Heat and the Crowds

To make the most of your summer vacation while staying safe, travel experts and public health officials recommend a few key strategies:

Travel during shoulder seasons: Visiting in late spring or early fall can mean cooler weather and fewer people.

Visiting in late spring or early fall can mean cooler weather and fewer people. Choose less-crowded destinations: According to Recreation.gov, many smaller or lesser-known national parks offer beautiful scenery without the heavy crowds.

According to Recreation.gov, many smaller or lesser-known national parks offer beautiful scenery without the heavy crowds. Start activities early: Plan hikes and sightseeing for the morning hours when temperatures are lower and crowds are smaller.

Plan hikes and sightseeing for the morning hours when temperatures are lower and crowds are smaller. Book accommodations and tickets in advance: This helps avoid long lines and last-minute stress, especially at popular attractions.

This helps avoid long lines and last-minute stress, especially at popular attractions. Stay hydrated and take breaks: Bring plenty of water and seek shade or air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day.

Bring plenty of water and seek shade or air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day. Monitor weather forecasts: Be aware of heat advisories and adjust plans accordingly.

By following these tips, travelers can reduce their exposure to both extreme heat and large crowds, creating a safer and more enjoyable summer vacation experience.

Looking Ahead

While summer travel remains a staple of American life, the combination of surging tourist numbers and rising temperatures presents new challenges. With careful planning, flexibility, and attention to health and safety guidelines, vacationers can still savor the season’s adventures—without getting overwhelmed by heat or crowds.