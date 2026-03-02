A total lunar eclipse will turn the moon red on March 3. Here’s how skywatchers can photograph the blood moon with expert tips and technical guides.

On March 3, 2026, skywatchers across the globe will witness a breathtaking total lunar eclipse, transforming the moon into a dramatic 'blood moon.' As the Earth’s shadow completely covers the lunar surface, the moon will glow a deep red, offering both a spectacular visual event and a unique photographic opportunity for amateur and professional astronomers alike.

What Causes the 'Blood Moon'?

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth positions itself directly between the Sun and the moon, casting a shadow that blocks direct sunlight. However, some sunlight still reaches the moon after passing through Earth’s atmosphere, which scatters shorter blue wavelengths and allows longer red wavelengths to illuminate the lunar surface. This process, explained simply by the International Astronomical Union, creates the reddish hue commonly referred to as a 'blood moon.' Such events are rare, with the next visible total lunar eclipse after March 2026 not expected for several years, according to NASA’s lunar eclipse dataset.

Best Practices for Photographing the Blood Moon

Space and other astronomy outlets have published several tips for those eager to capture the eclipse in photographs. Here are seven essential strategies for photographing the March 3 blood moon, synthesized from expert guides and research:

Use a tripod : Stability is key for night sky photography. A sturdy tripod helps prevent blurring during longer exposures.

: Stability is key for night sky photography. A sturdy tripod helps prevent blurring during longer exposures. Choose a telephoto lens : To fill your frame with the moon, use a lens with a focal length of at least 200mm. Longer lenses will show more lunar detail.

: To fill your frame with the moon, use a lens with a focal length of at least 200mm. Longer lenses will show more lunar detail. Manual settings are best : Set your camera to manual exposure. Start with ISO 400, an aperture of f/8, and adjust shutter speed based on the moon’s brightness. The arXiv guide to lunar eclipse photography recommends experimenting with exposures between 1/60s and several seconds as the eclipse progresses.

: Set your camera to manual exposure. Start with ISO 400, an aperture of f/8, and adjust shutter speed based on the moon’s brightness. The arXiv guide to lunar eclipse photography recommends experimenting with exposures between 1/60s and several seconds as the eclipse progresses. Focus manually : Autofocus may struggle in low light. Use your camera’s live view and zoom in to focus sharply on the lunar limb.

: Autofocus may struggle in low light. Use your camera’s live view and zoom in to focus sharply on the lunar limb. Bracket your shots : As the moon darkens, take multiple exposures at different settings to ensure you capture both the bright and shadowed phases.

: As the moon darkens, take multiple exposures at different settings to ensure you capture both the bright and shadowed phases. Shoot in RAW : RAW files preserve more detail and color, allowing greater flexibility in post-processing to emphasize the moon’s red tones.

: RAW files preserve more detail and color, allowing greater flexibility in post-processing to emphasize the moon’s red tones. Include foreground elements: For dramatic effect, frame the moon with interesting silhouettes such as trees, buildings, or landmarks to add context and scale.

Timing and Visibility

The March 3 total lunar eclipse will be visible in many regions, with peak totality lasting around 1 hour and 15 minutes. According to NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio, the precise timing depends on your location, but the partial eclipse begins late in the evening for North America and before dawn for parts of Europe and Africa. For exact local timings and a global visibility map, consult NASA’s official eclipse data. Clear skies and low light pollution will maximize viewing and photography conditions.

Expert Guidance for Beginners

For those new to eclipse photography, even basic equipment can yield impressive results. A modern smartphone with a manual camera app, set on a tripod, can capture the blood moon if used with the right exposure settings. The arXiv preprint offers additional practical advice, including recommended ISO values and strategies for dealing with changing light levels throughout the eclipse.

Looking Ahead

Whether you’re an avid astrophotographer or simply eager to witness a natural wonder, the March 3 blood moon offers a memorable opportunity. With preparation, the right gear, and a few expert techniques, you can capture stunning images of this rare celestial event. For more scientific background and technical details, explore the NASA visualization resources and the International Astronomical Union’s eclipse explainer.