How to respond to a debt collection lawsuit in 30 days

Silence can hand the collector a default judgment. Use the first 30 days to verify the debt, file an answer, and get legal help fast.

Once you are served with a summons and complaint, ignoring the papers can let the court enter a default judgment. The first month is the window to verify the debt, respond in writing, and get legal help before the deadline closes.

The clock starts the day you are served

The service date matters because it starts the response period, and that deadline can be short and state-specific. If you miss the filing deadline, the court can rule for the collector without hearing your side. In Texas, Justice Courts handle debt lawsuits worth up to $20,000, so many consumer cases move through a lower court system that expects a prompt written response.

These suits can involve credit card debt, medical bills, payday loans, and other consumer debts. A lawsuit over a hospital bill or credit card balance can quickly become a housing, wage, and family issue when a default judgment opens the door to collection on assets or income.

The fastest path to losing by default is believing that a phone call, a text, or a promise to pay will pause the court process. It will not. If you were served, the court expects a written response on time.

Days 1 to 7: verify the debt before you say yes to anything

When a debt collector contacts you, use that contact to find out details about the debt and whether the collector is legitimate. That is the first practical move in the case: make the collector identify the debt, the amount claimed, and who is trying to collect it. If the debt is one you already paid or do not think you owe, you can dispute it and ask for information about the debt.

The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act prohibits abusive, unfair, or deceptive collection practices, and collectors generally cannot contact consumers at inconvenient times or places. If the collector is pressuring you, harassing you, or refusing to explain the claim, those facts matter.

Use this first week to keep the papers together and mark the deadline in one place you will actually see. Do not wait for the collector to “send something official” again. The summons you already received is the official notice that starts the clock.

Days 8 to 15: file the answer, even if you are still gathering facts

Once you decide to respond, the first step is to fill out an Answer form. Filing an Answer forces the other side to prove its case with evidence, which is exactly what you want if the balance is wrong, the collector is the wrong party, or the debt is old. The point of the Answer is not to write a perfect legal essay. The point is to avoid default and put the collector to proof.

Missing this step is the mistake that hands over the case. Debt collection lawsuits are among the most common civil cases filed in U.S. courts, and collectors are often looking for a judgment they can enforce if they believe there is income or property to reach. When you file on time, you keep the case in the adversarial process instead of surrendering it by inaction.

If you are unsure which form to use, court-help sites can help with the state-specific version of the Answer.

Days 16 to 30: check for defenses and time-barred debt

Not every old debt can be sued on forever. If a debt is time-barred, a collector may not be allowed to sue. The age of the debt can change what the collector is allowed to do in court, which is one reason to get legal help early.

Legal Assistance of Western New York put total household debt at about $17.94 trillion in 2024, with credit card debt rising sharply alongside inflation and higher prices. When debt balances rise at the same time that wages, rent, and grocery costs are under pressure, more people end up facing collection suits over bills they could not keep up with in the first place.

In training materials for advocates, the National Consumer Law Center lists complaints about debt collectors among the top complaints of older consumers, especially over medical, credit card, and other household debt. Older adults, people with high medical expenses, and households already carrying consumer debt are more likely to be pushed into court by the same economic strain.

Get legal help before the deadline runs out

The first 30 days are not the time to wait and hope the case disappears. Legal aid can help you confirm the deadline, decide whether the debt is time-barred, and prepare the response the court expects.

If you remember only three actions, make them these: verify the debt, file a written Answer, and contact legal aid immediately.