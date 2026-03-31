With the rise of the 'Cicada' COVID-19 variant, many are wondering how to distinguish its symptoms from the flu and common respiratory viruses. Here’s what to watch for.

As the ‘Cicada’ COVID-19 variant begins to circulate more widely in the United States, many people are questioning how to differentiate its symptoms from those caused by the flu or other respiratory viruses. Health professionals stress that while these illnesses often share similar early warning signs, emerging data offers important clues for diagnosis and care.

Understanding the ‘Cicada’ Variant

The ‘Cicada’ variant, formally categorized as a member of the FLiRT lineages, is among the latest strains to be tracked by the CDC COVID Data Tracker. Early reports indicate it has led to a notable uptick in cases in certain regions, though hospitalizations remain at moderate levels compared to previous surges.

Shared Symptoms Across Respiratory Viruses

Fever , chills, and fatigue are common in both COVID-19 and the flu.

, chills, and fatigue are common in both COVID-19 and the flu. Cough and sore throat appear frequently in all three: COVID-19, flu, and other viruses such as RSV.

and sore throat appear frequently in all three: COVID-19, flu, and other viruses such as RSV. Muscle aches and headaches are also overlapping symptoms.

According to the CDC’s flu vs. COVID-19 explainer, distinguishing between these illnesses based on symptoms alone can be challenging, especially early on. Testing remains the most reliable way to confirm the cause of illness.

What Sets the Cicada Variant Apart?

Health experts say that the ‘Cicada’ variant often presents with symptoms similar to other Omicron descendants, but some patients report a few subtle differences:

Nasal congestion and runny nose are frequently noted as dominant symptoms.

are frequently noted as dominant symptoms. Sore throat can be prominent, sometimes preceding other signs.

can be prominent, sometimes preceding other signs. Loss of taste or smell is less common than with earlier COVID-19 variants.

Some cases of the Cicada variant also include gastrointestinal symptoms such as mild nausea or diarrhea, but these remain less typical than respiratory complaints. NBC News highlights that while severe outcomes are less common in vaccinated individuals, older adults and those with underlying health conditions remain at higher risk for complications.

Flu and Other Viruses: Key Differences

The CDC FluView shows that influenza activity is still present in several regions, with symptoms like sudden high fever, severe body aches, and dry cough as hallmark features of the flu. In contrast, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) often leads to wheezing and difficulty breathing, particularly in young children and the elderly.

Other common cold viruses typically produce milder symptoms, such as sneezing, mild sore throat, and congestion, but rarely cause the intense fatigue or fever associated with the flu or COVID-19.

Testing and Prevention Remain Critical

Because symptoms of the ‘Cicada’ COVID-19 variant, flu, and other viruses overlap, public health officials recommend testing when symptoms arise, especially for those at higher risk. Vaccination remains an effective tool against severe disease from both COVID-19 and influenza.

For the latest surveillance data on respiratory viruses, readers can visit the CDC’s Respiratory Virus Surveillance portal.

When to Seek Medical Advice

If you experience difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain, or sudden confusion, seek medical attention immediately.

Monitor for dehydration in children and the elderly, especially with gastrointestinal symptoms.

in children and the elderly, especially with gastrointestinal symptoms. Stay home when sick to prevent spreading illness and follow local public health guidance.

Looking Ahead

As new variants like Cicada continue to emerge, the landscape of respiratory viruses evolves. Staying informed on the latest variant proportions, symptom profiles, and prevention strategies is critical for both individuals and communities. For deeper analysis and up-to-date symptom data, consult the latest clinical research on the Cicada variant.