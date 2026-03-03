A total lunar eclipse, known as a 'blood moon,' will be visible tonight. Learn when to watch, what causes the phenomenon, and where to find free livestreams.

Skywatchers around the world are preparing for a celestial spectacle as a total lunar eclipse, often called a 'blood moon', is set to grace the night sky tonight. For those unable to view the event directly due to weather or location, several organizations are offering free livestreams to make sure no one misses out on the dramatic show.

Understanding the Blood Moon Phenomenon

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes precisely between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the lunar surface. As sunlight filters through Earth's atmosphere, it scatters blue light and allows redder wavelengths to reach the Moon, giving it a coppery hue known as a 'blood moon.' This rare alignment provides both scientists and enthusiasts an opportunity to witness one of astronomy's most captivating events.

When and Where to Watch

The timing of tonight’s total lunar eclipse varies by location. According to NASA’s official eclipse chart, the main phases are expected to occur between late evening and the early hours of the morning, depending on your time zone. The entire eclipse—from penumbral to total phases—can last several hours, but the totality phase, when the Moon is completely in Earth's shadow and turns its deepest red, typically lasts about an hour.

For viewers in North and South America, the eclipse will be visible late in the evening through the early morning hours.

Observers in parts of Europe and Africa may catch the eclipse near moonset or in the pre-dawn hours.

To find exact local times for your area, visit the Time and Date lunar eclipse schedule.

How to Watch Online

If you’re unable to view the eclipse outdoors due to weather or urban light pollution, several organizations are providing free livestreams. These streams often feature expert commentary, close-up views of the Moon, and real-time updates from observatories around the globe. Check astronomy organizations’ websites and dedicated YouTube channels for links to these broadcasts.

The Science Behind the Event

Lunar eclipses are not only visually stunning but also scientifically significant. Researchers use events like tonight’s to study Earth’s atmosphere, as the way sunlight is filtered and refracted can reveal information about atmospheric conditions. According to recent studies, spectroscopic observations during totality help scientists analyze the composition of both the lunar surface and our own atmosphere.

Looking Back and Ahead

Total lunar eclipses occur roughly every year or two, though their visibility depends on geographic location and local weather. For those interested in future events or historical data, NASA maintains a comprehensive catalog of lunar eclipses spanning decades.

What to Expect Tonight

As the Moon enters Earth's shadow, expect to see the lunar disk darken and gradually shift from gray to a deep red. Whether viewing through a telescope, binoculars, or online, the experience offers a reminder of the natural wonders that occur above us, visible to anyone willing to look up—or log in.

However you choose to watch, tonight’s blood moon promises to be a memorable event for skywatchers and science enthusiasts alike.